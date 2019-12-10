Barefoot Shiraz 75Cl

Easy Drinking Red
We very much enjoyed this wine. It has a reasonable depth and soft berry fruits. Our guests at dinner spanned a wide range of ages and palates but everyone enjoyed this and I would be happy to buy it again. Wine newbies or wine officianados can all enjoy a bottle of this together without anyone pulling a face!
Another wine like pop
No body, no lavender, no mocha, just a flat taste of pop. Bit of fruit perhaps. Clearly made to entice the younger palette into drinking red wine. The only relationship to this being shiraz is the bottle label.
Reliable
This wine is usually reliable in its flovour tast and body not a fine wine but good for food and usually has a consistency in what you expect
Full and Smooth!
If you like a smooth and velvety red then this one is for you. A great wine with red meats or pasta Great long lasting after taste
Rich and fruity
This is quite simply the best wine I have bought for a long time, it was very fruity and smooth. It was on offer and so good value too, although I probably would not buy it at full price. We need more wines like these at the offer price.
A Smooth Operator
This wine is very smooth and full of berry flavours. It is pleasant to drink on its own or with food. We really enjoyed it as it didn't last long! I would certainly order it again.
Lovely smooth wine
This wine is really lovely, either on its own or with a meal. It is smooth and mellow and would definitely recommend it.
Splendid Shiraz
Smooth easy drinking red wine with good body. Great with roasts, pasta, cheeses. We buy a couple of cases every 2 months!
Barefoot Shiraz
Good wine full of flavour and good value for money
AMAZING
The tastiest red wine on the market ...plus no hangover