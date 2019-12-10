By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Shiraz 75Cl

4.5(21)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot Shiraz 75Cl
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Californian Wine
  • Barefoot's Shiraz blends have won consistent quality, proven value - Gold Medal 2016 Denver International Wine Competition U.S.A.
  • Barefoot Shiraz is full of jammy, blackberry flavours and is velvety smooth. Perfect while warming your feet by the fire!
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This is a full-flavoured, medium body red wine featuring notes of jammy dark fruit layered with hints of black spice. It is a great complement to barbequed meals, steak, chicken, tomato-based pasta dishes and pizza.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a warm fermentation process to extract both colour and flavour. A malolactic fermentation technique was also used to round out the tannins and enhance the richness. This wine was aged on a combination of French, American and Hungarian oaks. The careful handling of this wine provided a memorable bottle of wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • A warm and dry spring and summer brought on an early harvest of clean, ripe Shiraz. A prolonged Indian summer allowed a bountiful harvest of mature Shiraz grapes with rich flavour and ample colour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • barefootwine.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

21 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy Drinking Red

5 stars

We very much enjoyed this wine. It has a reasonable depth and soft berry fruits. Our guests at dinner spanned a wide range of ages and palates but everyone enjoyed this and I would be happy to buy it again. Wine newbies or wine officianados can all enjoy a bottle of this together without anyone pulling a face!

Another wine like pop

2 stars

No body, no lavender, no mocha, just a flat taste of pop. Bit of fruit perhaps. Clearly made to entice the younger palette into drinking red wine. The only relationship to this being shiraz is the bottle label.

Reliable

4 stars

This wine is usually reliable in its flovour tast and body not a fine wine but good for food and usually has a consistency in what you expect

Full and Smooth!

5 stars

If you like a smooth and velvety red then this one is for you. A great wine with red meats or pasta Great long lasting after taste

Rich and fruity

5 stars

This is quite simply the best wine I have bought for a long time, it was very fruity and smooth. It was on offer and so good value too, although I probably would not buy it at full price. We need more wines like these at the offer price.

A Smooth Operator

4 stars

This wine is very smooth and full of berry flavours. It is pleasant to drink on its own or with food. We really enjoyed it as it didn't last long! I would certainly order it again.

Lovely smooth wine

5 stars

This wine is really lovely, either on its own or with a meal. It is smooth and mellow and would definitely recommend it.

Splendid Shiraz

5 stars

Smooth easy drinking red wine with good body. Great with roasts, pasta, cheeses. We buy a couple of cases every 2 months!

Barefoot Shiraz

3 stars

Good wine full of flavour and good value for money

AMAZING

5 stars

The tastiest red wine on the market ...plus no hangover

