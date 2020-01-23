By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ribs & Dots 12 Condoms

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Ribs & Dots 12 Condoms
£ 6.50
£0.54/each
  • Enhanced stimulation for you both Kitemark symbol (attached)
  • Easy to put on & teat ended Lubricated 54 mm Nominal width Sequre ribs and dots condoms are designed with a raised textured design to maximise stimulation for both you and your partner. Non-spermicidally lubricated. Certified to ISO4074. Transparent, teat ended condoms. Use of a condom cannot guarantee 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections (STIs). If in doubt always consult a doctor.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place Additional information - away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia, Packed in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • For single use only. Please read instruction leaflet carefully to ensure that you are using the condom correctly.

Warnings

  • For single use only.,
  • Made from natural rubber latex, which may cause allergic reactions.,
  • If foil packaging is damaged do not use.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Safety information

View more safety information

For single use only., Made from natural rubber latex, which may cause allergic reactions., If foil packaging is damaged do not use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Fricking amazing ;)

5 stars

Works great on people, however, slip it on a cucumber and have the best time of your life!!!

Scratchy!

1 stars

These are painful!! Scratchy and sore

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Appletiser Appletiser 150Ml

£ 0.40
£0.27/100ml

Muller Corner Bliss Cheesecake Salted Caramel 4X100g

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.43/100g

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here