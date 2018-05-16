Tesco Extra Sure 12 Condoms

- Extra reassurance for you both Approved to ISO4074:2002 Kitemark symbol
- Easy to put on & teat ended Lubricated 53 mm Nominal width Sequre extra safe condoms are thicker to provide extra reassurance for you both. Non-spermicidally lubricated. Certified to ISO4074. Transparent, teat ended condoms. Use of a condom cannot guarantee 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place Additional information - away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in Malaysia
Preparation and Usage
- For single use only. Please read instruction leaflet carefully to ensure that you are using the condom correctly.
Warnings
- For single use only.,
- Made from natural rubber latex, which may cause allergic reactions
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Net Contents
3
