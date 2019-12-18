Nurofen For Children & Baby Liquid 100Ml
Product Description
- Strawberry 100mg/5ml Oral Suspension
- Ibuprofen
- Nurofen for Children Strawberry Baby is an oral ibuprofen suspension for babies and children aged from 3 months to 9 years.
- Reduces temperature (including fever caused by immunisation)
- Relieves symptoms of cold and flu
- For the relief of mild to moderate pain such as:
- Teething, toothache, sore throats, headache, minor aches, sprains
- Fever & pain relief
- Sugar & colour free
- Pack size: 100ml
Information
Ingredients
Each 5ml of Oral Suspension contains 100mg Ibuprofen, Also contains: Maltitol Liquid, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- For oral and short-term use only. Shake the bottle well before use.
- Use the syringe inside to measure the dose accurately.
- Fever Caused by Immunisation:
- Babies and children
- 3 months and over Weighing more than 5kg: One 2.5ml dose if necessary give second 2.5ml dose 6hrs later
- Do not give more than 2 doses in a 24 hour period. If the fever is not reduced, consult your doctor.
- Fever, Pain and Symptoms of Cold and Flu:
- 3 - 6 months Weighing over 5kg: One 2.5ml dose 3 times a day.
- Do not use for more than 24 hours. If symptoms persist after 24 hours or worsen, consult your doctor.
- 6 - 12 months: One 2.5ml dose 3 or 4 times in 24 hrs
- 1 - 3 years: One 5ml dose 3 times in 24 hrs
- 4 - 6 years: One 7.5ml (5ml + 2.5ml) dose 3 times in 24 hrs
- 7 - 9 years: One 10ml (5ml + 5ml) dose 3 times in 24 hrs
- Doses should be given every 6 - 8 hours. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than the recommended dose in 24 hours. For children above 6 months, if symptoms persist after 3 days or worsen, consult your doctor.
- Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- WARNING: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- DO NOT GIVE THIS PRODUCT IF YOUR CHILD:
- Is under 3 months old or weighs less than 5kg
- Has (or has had two or more episodes of) a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding
- Is allergic to ibuprofen or any other ingredient of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers
- Is taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg
- Has a fructose intolerance
- SPEAK TO YOUR DOCTOR OR PHARMACIST BEFORE GIVING THIS PRODUCT IF THE CHILD:
- Has or had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems or are dehydrated, or has chicken pox.
- Medical advice is required before taking this medicine in case of the following conditions:
- Pregnancy
- Trying to get pregnant
- Being elderly
- Being a smoker
- KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
- NOT SUITABLE for children under 3 months of age or weighing less than 5kg.
Name and address
- MA: Holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- SL1 4AQ.
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
