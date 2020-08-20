By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Martini Prosecco 75Cl

Martini Prosecco 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Prosecco - White Italian Wine
  • Martini & Rossi is the leading Italian sparkling wine producer. We make our sparkling wine fresh every day, using exclusively glera grapes, harvested in the Prosecco DOC area. This naturally aromatic wine has the scent of ripe peaches and crisp green apples. Its flavour is refreshing, dry and fruity.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Quality aromatic sparkling wine - extra dry
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh aroma of flowers and fruit with apple, pear, banana and thyme notes. In the mouth, dry but fruity with white fruits and mandarin, well-balanced fresh, citrus acidity and perfectly balanced in the finish

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Martini

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • In 1895, Federico Martinotti, invented a new method to create Spumante. By creating the secondary fermentation in a closed and sealed vat he found a way not only to make wines of consistently high quality, but also a way to do it more quickly in order to preserve the natural freshness of the grapes. The process is now: grapes to fermentation, secondary fermentation to bottle.

History

  • For over 150 years MARTINI has been passionate about crafting quality wine. Setting new standards, creating new styles of sparkling wines like rosé & demi-sec makes MARTINI one of the pioneers in the story of Italian wine production. Today MARTINI Spumanti embody a wine making heritage that is handed down from generation to generation.

Regional Information

  • The growing areas for Prosecco are difficult areas in which to grow vines. High on the hillsides the vineyards are small, steep and labour intensive. But their unique climate is perfect for the aromatic freshness we need. Machines can not easily operate here and harvesting is nearly always by hand.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled to 7°C.

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. KEEP CHILLED. AVOID SHAKING. POINT BOTTLE AWAY FROM SELF AND OTHERS WHEN OPENING. HOLD CORK FIRMLY WHEN REMOVING WIRE CAGE. TWIST OUT SLOWLY BY HAND. NEVER USE A CORKSCREW TO OPEN.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Martini & Rossi S.p.A.,
  • P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.martini.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

