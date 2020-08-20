Martini Prosecco 75Cl
Product Description
- Prosecco - White Italian Wine
- Martini & Rossi is the leading Italian sparkling wine producer. We make our sparkling wine fresh every day, using exclusively glera grapes, harvested in the Prosecco DOC area. This naturally aromatic wine has the scent of ripe peaches and crisp green apples. Its flavour is refreshing, dry and fruity.
- Wine of Italy
- Quality aromatic sparkling wine - extra dry
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A fresh aroma of flowers and fruit with apple, pear, banana and thyme notes. In the mouth, dry but fruity with white fruits and mandarin, well-balanced fresh, citrus acidity and perfectly balanced in the finish
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Martini
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- In 1895, Federico Martinotti, invented a new method to create Spumante. By creating the secondary fermentation in a closed and sealed vat he found a way not only to make wines of consistently high quality, but also a way to do it more quickly in order to preserve the natural freshness of the grapes. The process is now: grapes to fermentation, secondary fermentation to bottle.
History
- For over 150 years MARTINI has been passionate about crafting quality wine. Setting new standards, creating new styles of sparkling wines like rosé & demi-sec makes MARTINI one of the pioneers in the story of Italian wine production. Today MARTINI Spumanti embody a wine making heritage that is handed down from generation to generation.
Regional Information
- The growing areas for Prosecco are difficult areas in which to grow vines. High on the hillsides the vineyards are small, steep and labour intensive. But their unique climate is perfect for the aromatic freshness we need. Machines can not easily operate here and harvesting is nearly always by hand.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled to 7°C.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. KEEP CHILLED. AVOID SHAKING. POINT BOTTLE AWAY FROM SELF AND OTHERS WHEN OPENING. HOLD CORK FIRMLY WHEN REMOVING WIRE CAGE. TWIST OUT SLOWLY BY HAND. NEVER USE A CORKSCREW TO OPEN.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Martini & Rossi S.p.A.,
- P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Torino,
- Italy.
Return to
- www.martini.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. KEEP CHILLED. AVOID SHAKING. POINT BOTTLE AWAY FROM SELF AND OTHERS WHEN OPENING. HOLD CORK FIRMLY WHEN REMOVING WIRE CAGE. TWIST OUT SLOWLY BY HAND. NEVER USE A CORKSCREW TO OPEN.
