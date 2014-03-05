By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

£ 5.25
£0.18/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Slow release capsules providing iron, zinc, copper & B vitamins
  • Contributes to normal function of immune system
  • Iron supplement
  • Reduces tiredness and fatigue
  • Iron is an essential mineral, which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin, as well as normal oxygen transport in the body. In addition to being vital for your blood, iron also contributes to normal cognitive function and immune system function.
  • Iron is important for several functions in the body, but sometimes our diets are not well balanced and everyday activities, even drinking tea or coffee, may inhibit iron absorption.
  • Feroglobin® Capsules provide an effective source of essential nutrients alongside iron including folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 which help to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • This unique combination is suitable during pregnancy and for women during the monthly cycle. Athletes may also benefit from the nutrients found in Feroglobin® Capsules.
  • Feroglobin® is designed with a special slow release delivery system to prevent excess iron in the stomach. It ensures that the release of blood forming nutrients is gradual and even.
  • Feroglobin® Liquid is also available, ideal for children.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • Gentle iron, folic acid, vit B12 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Iron contributes to normal formation of haemoglobin & red blood cells
  • UK's no 1 iron supplement brand
  • Moderate but effective level of iron
  • Iron in an organic compound form
  • Slow, gradual release of iron into the body
  • Slow release delivery system - designed to be gentle on the stomach
  • Britain's no. 1 supplements
  • Feroglobin is not tested on animals
  • No fat or yeast
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Iron is an essential mineral, which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin
  • Iron also contributes to normal cognitive function and immune system function
  • Iron including folic acid, vitamins B6 and B12 which help to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • No fat

Information

Ingredients

Sustained Release Pellets: Non Pareil Seeds, Anti-Caking Agent: Purified Talc, Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Ferrous Fumarate, Sucrose, Zinc Sulphate, Bulking Agent: Potato Starch, Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCI), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One capsule per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink.
  • Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach.
  • Feroglobin® Capsules can be continued for as long as required. This formula replaces other Feroglobin® products.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • Feroglobin® Capsules have been formulated with a slow release action which is designed to be gentle on the stomach.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF.

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per capsule% EC NRV*
Vitamin B6 5 mg357
Folic Acid 400 µg200
Vitamin B12 10 µg400
Iron (as Fumarate)17 mg121
Zinc 12 mg120
Copper 1000 mg100
* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram--

Safety information

Do the right thing for yourself

4 stars

it help's you feel better in yourself make's you fell you are you again

