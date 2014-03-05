Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

Do the right thing for yourself
it help's you feel better in yourself make's you fell you are you again
Offer
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London
Sustained Release Pellets: Non Pareil Seeds, Anti-Caking Agent: Purified Talc, Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Ferrous Fumarate, Sucrose, Zinc Sulphate, Bulking Agent: Potato Starch, Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCI), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid)
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
30 x Capsules
|Typical Values
|Av. per capsule
|% EC NRV*
|Vitamin B6
|5 mg
|357
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Iron (as Fumarate)
|17 mg
|121
|Zinc
|12 mg
|120
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram
|-
|-
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Feroglobin® Capsules have been formulated with a slow release action which is designed to be gentle on the stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020