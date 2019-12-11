By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fragata Low Salt Anchovy Stuffed Olives 350G

Product Description

  • Stoneless Green Manzanilla Olives Filled with Anchovy Puree (40% Less Salt than Regular Anchovy Filled Olives).
  • 40% less salt
  • Gluten-free
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olives, Anchovy Puree (9, 5% over dr. weight) (Water, Anchovy, Thickener (Sodium Alginate)), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.For best before end: see can end.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  • May contain stones.

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6N,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6N,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6N,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 602 kJ/ 146 Kcal
Fat 15,0 g
of which saturates 3,0 g
Carbohydrate 0,0 g
of which sugar 0,0 g
Protein 1,3 g
Salt 2,0 g

Safety information

May contain stones.

Mmm

5 stars

Delicious! Authentic Spanish olives fitted with anchovy!

