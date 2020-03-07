By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Pro Relief Multi Protection Toothpaste 75Ml

5(146)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Pro Relief Multi Protection Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.80
£5.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Treats the cause of sensitive teeth
  • Clinically proven Pro-Argin formula
  • Long-lasting protective barrier
  • Where does sensitive tooth pain come from?
  • Receding gums and damage to your enamel can expose thousands of microscopic channels which lead to your tooth's nerve centre.
  • When your teeth make contact with something hot, cold or sweet, sensations are carried down these channels directly to the nerves, causing pain.
  • Visit us at: www.colgatesensitiveprorelief.com
  • Sensitive Teeth, Tooth Sensitivity, Sensitive Toothpaste, Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste, Toothpaste, Tooth Paste
  • Instantly relieve sensitivity and build lasting protection with clinically proven Colgate® Sensitive Multi-Protection. Its Pro-Argin® formula coats your teeth and blocks channels to sensitive nerves, while keeping your mouth healthy and freshening breath. Brush regularly for the freedom to forget about sensitive teeth.
  • Clinically proven relief for sensitive teeth
  • Strengthens enamel & removes stains
  • Long lasting relief from first use
  • Same technology dentists use
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Arginine: 8%, Other Ingredients: Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Sorbitol, Bicarbonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1450 ppm F¯), Cellulose Gum, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Titanium Dioxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: For instant relief, apply directly to the sensitive tooth with your finger tip, and massage gently for 1 minute, up to twice a day. Brush thoroughly for 2 minutes, twice a day.
  • For children 6-12 years old, use only once a week or less frequently. For lasting relief, apply to a gentle toothbrush making sure to brush all the sensitive areas of your teeth. Children 6 years and younger: Use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

146 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Relief at last

5 stars

Really does what it says, no sensitivity since using this product

Toothpaste

4 stars

Lovely texture and plesent taste and look forward to buying it again and will be trying the mouthwash.

mr saunders

5 stars

Having had tooth ache one day, I decided to use Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Multi-Protection Toothpaste and it worked a treat. It stop the pain I was in very quickly. So I would recommend this toothpaste to thous of you who don't want tooth ache to give it a good and then you will see how wonderful it really is.

sensitive tooth relief

5 stars

Sensitive Pro-Relief really worked for me. I had an extremely sensitive tooth which made me make an urgent dental appointment. However I rubbed this toothpaste on and the sensitive tooth became Ok after a short time. At the dentist 48 hrs later I felt a cheet, but dentist confirmed an abcess, now have appointment 2wks time to have root canal treatment. Still using Pro -Relief and no pain or sensitivity. THANK-you COLGATE.

really good for sensitive teeth

4 stars

I found there were no problems with my teeth. They were just sensitive. The toothpaste really works

Thank goodness I discovered this product.

5 stars

About one year ago I couldn't eat or drink hot or cold food, even breathing in cold air was a problem, as I had such bad sensitivity. On a visit to my dentist he rubbed my teeth and gums with the Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief, almost immediately the relief I got was like a miracle. So now I brush my teeth twice daily with Colgate Pro-Relief, it's still working it's magic. I have recommended this product to both family and friends.

Great for Sensitivity

4 stars

Good for sensitivity and could feel come change from only first few uses however it would be great if it could also freshen a little more.

Best for all the family

5 stars

Great taste. Effective at a good price. Will buy again.

This product is perfect for me - i love it - best toothpaste

5 stars

I have tried this product in sample form and like it so much i will continue to buy it as do not want to use anything else now!!

What a relief!

5 stars

This product is so good I recommended it to our Dentist. From miserable toothach whilst on holiday to instant relief - what more can one ask. I need to thank this toothpaste for saving my holiday so, thanks white and red tube, you are a star.

1-10 of 146 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 3.80
£5.07/100ml

Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here