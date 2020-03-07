Colgate Pro Relief Multi Protection Toothpaste 75Ml

Relief at last
Really does what it says, no sensitivity since using this product
Toothpaste
Lovely texture and plesent taste and look forward to buying it again and will be trying the mouthwash.
mr saunders
Having had tooth ache one day, I decided to use Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Multi-Protection Toothpaste and it worked a treat. It stop the pain I was in very quickly. So I would recommend this toothpaste to thous of you who don't want tooth ache to give it a good and then you will see how wonderful it really is.
sensitive tooth relief
Sensitive Pro-Relief really worked for me. I had an extremely sensitive tooth which made me make an urgent dental appointment. However I rubbed this toothpaste on and the sensitive tooth became Ok after a short time. At the dentist 48 hrs later I felt a cheet, but dentist confirmed an abcess, now have appointment 2wks time to have root canal treatment. Still using Pro -Relief and no pain or sensitivity. THANK-you COLGATE.
really good for sensitive teeth
I found there were no problems with my teeth. They were just sensitive. The toothpaste really works
Thank goodness I discovered this product.
About one year ago I couldn't eat or drink hot or cold food, even breathing in cold air was a problem, as I had such bad sensitivity. On a visit to my dentist he rubbed my teeth and gums with the Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief, almost immediately the relief I got was like a miracle. So now I brush my teeth twice daily with Colgate Pro-Relief, it's still working it's magic. I have recommended this product to both family and friends.
Great for Sensitivity
Good for sensitivity and could feel come change from only first few uses however it would be great if it could also freshen a little more.
Best for all the family
Great taste. Effective at a good price. Will buy again.
This product is perfect for me - i love it - best toothpaste
I have tried this product in sample form and like it so much i will continue to buy it as do not want to use anything else now!!
What a relief!
This product is so good I recommended it to our Dentist. From miserable toothach whilst on holiday to instant relief - what more can one ask. I need to thank this toothpaste for saving my holiday so, thanks white and red tube, you are a star.