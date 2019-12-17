Tesco Lattice Mince Pies 6 Pack

Would not recommend
Quite dry. Pieces of peel in the mincemeat are really hard (nearly broke a tooth). Would not recommend.
Not for me - pastry too thick and not tasty and filling is too sweet.
Probably the best mince pie in the world!
I highly recommend these mince pies that are just so yummy and very probably the best mince pie I ever, ever ate and no other mince pie available measures up and just as good when warmed up. There’s something missing though and that’s the awful taste of ‘baking powder’ that’s present in other mince pies (I’m not sure it’s actually baking powder, but it’s bitter all the same!)