Tesco Lattice Mince Pies 6 Pack

2.5(3)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.25/each

Offer

One mince pie
  • Energy998kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry cases with a mincemeat filling, topped with a lattice pastry lid.
  • BUTTER ENRICHED PASTRY Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, currants and raisins
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (47%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Humectant (Glycerol), Raisins, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Maize Starch, Ground Mixed Spice, Lemon Peel, Apricot Purée, Malted Barley, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS - OVEN 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 | 8 mins - Can be eaten warm or cold. - Remove outer packaging. - Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes. - Leave to stand for 3 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and microwave on full power. If heating 4 or more pies at a time, heat for 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
MICROWAVE
800W / 900W | 10 secs / 10 secs

Cooking Precautions

  • Important: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (62g)
Energy1621kJ / 386kcal998kJ / 238kcal
Fat13.6g8.4g
Saturates5.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate61.0g37.6g
Sugars28.2g17.4g
Fibre2.2g1.4g
Protein3.7g2.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Would not recommend

2 stars

Quite dry. Pieces of peel in the mincemeat are really hard (nearly broke a tooth). Would not recommend.

Not for me - pastry too thick and not tasty and fi

1 stars

Not for me - pastry too thick and not tasty and filling is too sweet.

Probably the best mince pie in the world!

5 stars

I highly recommend these mince pies that are just so yummy and very probably the best mince pie I ever, ever ate and no other mince pie available measures up and just as good when warmed up. There’s something missing though and that’s the awful taste of ‘baking powder’ that’s present in other mince pies (I’m not sure it’s actually baking powder, but it’s bitter all the same!)

