Tesco Corn Protectors 9S

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Corn Relief Pads
  • Tesco Health Corn Relief Pads are self adhesive pads that provide instant cushioning to protect corns from painful pressure and friction and give them time to heal.
  • Soft and cushioned to protect painful corns.
  • Tesco Health Corn Relief Pads are self-adhesive pads that provide instant cushioning to protect corns from painful pressure and friction and give them time to heal.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Gentley bathe and dry your feet. 2. Remove cushion from backing paper and apply the cushion directly to the tender spot, making sure the corn is inside the hole. 3. Change your Corn protector daily for best results.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

9

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

they don't stick to your toe at all they are usele

1 stars

they don't stick to your toe at all they are useless

