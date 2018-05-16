Tesco Clear Foot Cushions

Product Description
- Tesco Health Foot Comfort Cushions
- Tesco Health Foot Comfort Cushions have a gel layer which absorbs impact to relieve painful pressure on the balls of the feet and self adhesive backing to keep them in place.
- Gel filled to help prevent burning pain in the ball of the foot.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. For optimal performance the product should be used once. Alternatively, they can be reused after washing.
Produce of
Produced in China, Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Remove the protective film and apply the pad, sticky side down, to the area of your shoe where the ball of your foot sits. 2. Each pad features either "L" for left or "R" for right, so they will fit perfectly with the contour of your shoes.
- Hand wash in warm soapy water. Rinse and allow to dry naturally away from direct heat or sunlight.
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Using Product Information
