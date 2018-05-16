By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pesto 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pesto 190G
£ 0.90
£0.47/100g
¼ of a jar (47g)
  • Energy777kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 400kcal

Product Description

  • Red chilli pesto made with sundried tomatoes, red peppers, cheeses, paprika and chilli.
  • Made in Italy Made with ripe sundried tomatoes and chilli for a spicy kick
  • Made in Italy Made with ripe sundried tomatoes and chilli for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper (5%), Grana Padano Cheese (5%), Sundried Tomatoes (4.5%), Basil, Paprika, Sugar, Dried Red Pepper, Pecorino Romano (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Chilli Powder, Salt, Pine Nuts, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt.

Grana Padano Cheese contains: Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100gA serving contains
Energy1652kJ / 400kcal777kJ / 188kcal
Fat38.3g18.0g
Saturates7.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate8.6g4.1g
Sugars4.9g2.3g
Fibre2.6g1.2g
Protein4.0g1.9g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Stir In Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 155G

£ 0.90
£0.58/100g

Tesco Spinach And Ricotta Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here