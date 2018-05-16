Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pesto 190G

- Energy777kJ 188kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 400kcal
Product Description
- Red chilli pesto made with sundried tomatoes, red peppers, cheeses, paprika and chilli.
- Made in Italy Made with ripe sundried tomatoes and chilli for a spicy kick
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper (5%), Grana Padano Cheese (5%), Sundried Tomatoes (4.5%), Basil, Paprika, Sugar, Dried Red Pepper, Pecorino Romano (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Chilli Powder, Salt, Pine Nuts, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt.
Grana Padano Cheese contains: Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1652kJ / 400kcal
|777kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|38.3g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
