Louis Jadot Macon 75Cl

Macon Village by Jadot
An excellent french white Burgundy, light, fresh and no oak, thank goodness
Exceptional
A very agreeable wine, subtle and full of flavour. Crisp and dry and pleasant to drink
As one would expect
I find this wine very much as I would expect from the area and the grape; a good hit of lemon with the fruit taste. Great everyday drinking, particularly, I find, with fish or seafood. I bought it when on offer and felt that was a very good deal. By coincidence, I was in London a few weeks after my purchase and a friend was offered this wine in a not too upmarket restaurant at £28 a bottle. I shall buy again.
Well balance wine
We loved Macon Villages by Louis Jadot, very well balanced. We drink a lot of Macon and this is one of favorite. An offer of £6.50 is bargain, I think.