Louis Jadot Macon 75Cl

image 1 of Louis Jadot Macon 75Cl
Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk Casein

Tasting Notes

  • An extremely well made and balanced Chardonnay showing the lovely ripe fruit of the region. Balanced, soft but fresh and slightly creamy, with crisp apple characters

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Louis Jadot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Frédéric Barnier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The Mâcon Blanc Villages is vinified in stainless steel tanks in order to extract the maximum floral and fruity aromas and freshness.

History

  • Louis Henry Denis Jadot founded the business in 1859. His vision was to build a business with a high quality reputation. One of his key aims, as well as to make top wines, was to build a significant vineyard base. This vision remains core to the business today. Today the business is headed up by Pierre Henry Gagey, who was entrusted with the management of Louis Jadot in 1962 by Madame Jadot following the death of her son, Louis Auguste Jadot.

Regional Information

  • The Mâcon Villages area is located in the southern half of Burgundy, close to the Beaujolais area. This appellation is the largest of the Mâconnais area, covering about 2500 ha of vineyards and 43 communes. Mâcon Villages are only white wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Louis Jadot,
  • Pontanevaux,
  • France.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9DJ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Macon Village by Jadot

5 stars

An excellent french white Burgundy, light, fresh and no oak, thank goodness

Exceptional

5 stars

A very agreeable wine, subtle and full of flavour. Crisp and dry and pleasant to drink

As one would expect

4 stars

I find this wine very much as I would expect from the area and the grape; a good hit of lemon with the fruit taste. Great everyday drinking, particularly, I find, with fish or seafood. I bought it when on offer and felt that was a very good deal. By coincidence, I was in London a few weeks after my purchase and a friend was offered this wine in a not too upmarket restaurant at £28 a bottle. I shall buy again.

Well balance wine

5 stars

We loved Macon Villages by Louis Jadot, very well balanced. We drink a lot of Macon and this is one of favorite. An offer of £6.50 is bargain, I think.

