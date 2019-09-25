Tesco Flat Peach Minimum 4 Pack

Hit or miss
Sadly in the last month these peaches have been tough and hardly juicy. In the last couple of batches I purchased I've had to throw out one or two peaches as they had rotted from the inside. A bit hit or miss and right now not the best season to buy these.
The last 3 times I bought peaches they took ages to ripen & the flesh was like rubber .most disappointed.I shall not be buying anymore.I have a delivery most weeks
Bought these last week and had to bin them. Every one was rotten in the middle.
Very disappointing
When ripe skim was tough and fruit clothy.
I have had to stop buying them even though I love them because they were poor quality end of life. Not good enough.
Waste of money
Absolutely terrible. Brown inside like they are going bad from the inside, no taste whatsoever
Mouldy flat peaches
first time buying these also the taste is mouth watering but leave to ripen for about 3 days
love it very testy
nice one i like it
Horrible, tasteless, hard to chew, all that a peach should not be.