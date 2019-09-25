By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Flat Peach Minimum 4 Pack

2(21)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Flat Peach Minimum 4 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One typical peach
  • Energy138kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Peaches.
  • Hand picked Leave to ripen for 2 3 days for a sweet, fragrant flavour
  • Hand picked Leave to ripen for 2 3 days for a sweet, fragrant flavour

Information

Ingredients

Peach

Storage

Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, South Africa, Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4A/5B/6C

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical peach (85g)
Energy162kJ / 38kcal138kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.5g
Sugars7.6g6.5g
Fibre1.5g1.3g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Hit or miss

2 stars

Sadly in the last month these peaches have been tough and hardly juicy. In the last couple of batches I purchased I've had to throw out one or two peaches as they had rotted from the inside. A bit hit or miss and right now not the best season to buy these.

The last 3 times I bought peaches they took ages t

1 stars

The last 3 times I bought peaches they took ages to ripen & the flesh was like rubber .most disappointed.I shall not be buying anymore.I have a delivery most weeks

Bought these last week and had to bin them. Every

1 stars

Bought these last week and had to bin them. Every one was rotten in the middle.

Very disappointing

1 stars

When ripe skim was tough and fruit clothy.

I have had to stop buying them even though I love

1 stars

I have had to stop buying them even though I love them because they were poor quality end of life. Not good enough.

Waste of money

1 stars

Absolutely terrible. Brown inside like they are going bad from the inside, no taste whatsoever

Mouldy flat peaches

1 stars

Mouldy flat peaches

first time buying these also the taste is mouth wa

5 stars

first time buying these also the taste is mouth watering but leave to ripen for about 3 days

love it very testy

5 stars

nice one i like it

Horrible, tasteless, hard to chew, all that a peac

1 stars

Horrible, tasteless, hard to chew, all that a peach should not be.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here