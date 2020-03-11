Dove Essential Nourishing Lotion 400Ml
- Essential Nourishing Lotion
- It's true that beauty starts from the inside. Dove Essential Nourishing Lotion works deep down*. It not only moisturises the surface of your skin, but also delivers deep nourishment* for long lasting beautifully soft and smooth skin.
- The unique DeepCare Complex includes skin natural nutrients and rich essential oil to help gradually improve skin starting deep down*.
- *surface layers of skin
- 10 days hydration
- Rich nourishment lasting softness
- Deep care complex
- For dry skin
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 400ML
Aqua, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil, Sodium PCA, Lactic Acid, Potassium Lactate, Urea, Collagen Amino Acids, Cera Microcristallina, Disodium Phosphate, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, BHT, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
- UK Call free: 0800 085 1548
- IE Callsave: 1850 40 40 60
- www.dove.com
- www.unilever.com
400ml ℮
