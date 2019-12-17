By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 490G

1.5(5)Write a review
Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 490G
£ 2.50
£0.51/100g

Offer

1/2 of cooked pizza contains
  • Energy2754 kJ 656 kcal
    33%
  • Fat26g
    37%
  • Saturates14g
    70%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt2.7g
    45%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and slices of pork and beef pepperoni.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
  • Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home. And ya know what, it comes stuffed with our awesome signature tomato sauce too. After perfecting the base, we paired it with a boatload of sauce, a loada mouth-watering, gooey mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to add a kick to every bite. Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Medium Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza. Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't make pizza, we go to town on ti. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Pizza Kitchen Tiger Crush Cheese Medley
  • Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Pepperoni
  • Made with our unique rising dough
  • Fan oven cook in 16 mins
  • Pack size: 490g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, Pork and Beef Pepperoni (6%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (E 341), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes.
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes.
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes.
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray half way through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and sauced stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

490g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake 1/2 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ) 12202754--
- kcal (Calories)29165633%2000
Fat 12g26g37%70g
of which saturates 6.3g14g70%20g
Carbohydrate 35g78g30%260g
of which sugars 2.8g6.3g7%90g
Protein 11g24g48%50g
Salt 1.2g2.7g45%6.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Removing the piece of card that made it actually c

1 stars

Removing the piece of card that made it actually cook, presumably to save money, makes for a terrible customer experience.

Tasteless and cheeseless.

2 stars

Bought one last night because they're on offer. Very disappointing. The sauce lacks flavour and though there was plenty of pepperoni for an even coverage, the cheese was sparse.

Rubbish quality , as flimsy as a pancake , awful

1 stars

Rubbish quality , as flimsy as a pancake , awful

Not Nice

1 stars

No flavour at all, the stuffed crust is a bit of tomato puree. Will not be getting again.

Not really stuffed crust, more crust folded over s

2 stars

Not really stuffed crust, more crust folded over some extra tomato sauce. No cheese in there like a normal stuffed crust

