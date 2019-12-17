Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 490G

Removing the piece of card that made it actually c
Removing the piece of card that made it actually cook, presumably to save money, makes for a terrible customer experience.
Tasteless and cheeseless.
Bought one last night because they're on offer. Very disappointing. The sauce lacks flavour and though there was plenty of pepperoni for an even coverage, the cheese was sparse.
Rubbish quality , as flimsy as a pancake , awful
Not Nice
No flavour at all, the stuffed crust is a bit of tomato puree. Will not be getting again.
Not really stuffed crust, more crust folded over some extra tomato sauce. No cheese in there like a normal stuffed crust