Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Four Cheese Melt Pizza 480G

Disgusting to say the least
The stuffed crust has a white cheese sauce that is just awful in my opinion. This pizza taste horrible compared to the medium cheese takeaway that has tomato sauce in the stuffed crust. I will never buy this again!
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (10%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Matured Cheddar (4%), Monterey Jack Cheese (4%), Emmental Cheese (2%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modifier Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack For Best Before End.
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray half way through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and sauced stuffed crust will be extremely hot!
Manufactured in the UK
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
480g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1210
|2772
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|288
|660
|33%
|2000
|Fat
|11g
|26g
|37%
|70g
|of which saturates
|6.7g
|15g
|75%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|78g
|30%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|6.0g
|7%
|90g
|Protein
|11g
|26g
|52%
|50g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.5g
|42%
|6.0g
