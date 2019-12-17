By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Four Cheese Melt Pizza 480G

Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Four Cheese Melt Pizza 480G
1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy2772 kJ 660 kcal
    33%
  • Fat26g
    37%
  • Saturates15g
    75%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mature Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Emmental.
  • Our amazing takeaway dough bakes for the first time in your oven so you can see it rise before your eyes. And hey, it comes with our awesome signature tomato sauce stuffed crust!
  • In Chicago Town, we don't make pizza, we go to town on ti. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Four cheese
  • Chicago Town Pizza Kitchen Deli Pepperoni
  • Made with our unique rising dough
  • Fan oven cook in 16 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (10%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Matured Cheddar (4%), Monterey Jack Cheese (4%), Emmental Cheese (2%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modifier Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack For Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Deep Fry
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray half way through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and sauced stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ) 12102772--
- kcal (Calories)28866033%2000
Fat11g26g37%70g
of which saturates 6.7g15g75%20g
Carbohydrate 34g78g30%260g
of which sugars 2.6g6.0g7%90g
Protein 11g26g52%50g
Salt 1.1g2.5g42%6.0g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Disgusting to say the least

1 stars

The stuffed crust has a white cheese sauce that is just awful in my opinion. This pizza taste horrible compared to the medium cheese takeaway that has tomato sauce in the stuffed crust. I will never buy this again!

