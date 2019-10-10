By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
From The Deli Corned Beef 325G

5(2)Write a review
From The Deli Corned Beef 325G
£ 4.00
£1.24/100g
One slice
  • Energy302kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 945kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked corned beef slices.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Selected cuts of British beef, dry cured and slow cooked for flavour.
  • © Tesco 2020. SC4088
  • Freshness & quality
  • Selected cuts of British beef, dry cured and slow cooked for flavour
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared from 120g of raw beef per 100g of finished product. 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Meaty!

5 stars

It is very tasty. It has a long 'shelf life' in the fridge.

Lean, good value

5 stars

This corned beef is always so lovely and lean. It really is of the highest quality.

