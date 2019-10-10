From The Deli Corned Beef 325G

Meaty!
It is very tasty. It has a long 'shelf life' in the fridge.
Lean, good value
This corned beef is always so lovely and lean. It really is of the highest quality.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 945kJ / 227kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared from 120g of raw beef per 100g of finished product.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
10 Servings
Base. Widely Recycled Film. Don't Recycle
-;-
325g ℮
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020