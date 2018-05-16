By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Large Pitted Black Olives 330G

Tesco Extra Large Pitted Black Olives 330G
£ 1.50
£0.94/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy98kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted black olives in brine
  • Tesco Extra Large Pitted Black Olives HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves carefully nurtured by trusted farmers
  • HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves carefully nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pitted Black Olives(Black Olive, Water, Processing Aids (Sodium Hydroxide, Acetic Acid), Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)), Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy650kJ / 158kcal98kJ / 24kcal
Fat14.4g2.2g
Saturates2.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.1g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.8g0.6g
Protein1.1g0.2g
Salt2.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

