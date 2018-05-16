Tesco Extra Large Pitted Black Olives 330G

- Energy98kJ 24kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Pitted black olives in brine
- Tesco Extra Large Pitted Black Olives HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves carefully nurtured by trusted farmers
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Pitted Black Olives(Black Olive, Water, Processing Aids (Sodium Hydroxide, Acetic Acid), Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)), Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
160g
Net Contents
330g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|650kJ / 158kcal
|98kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
