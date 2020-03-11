By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clean & Clear Brightening Face Scrub 150Ml

  • Morning Energy Skin Brightening Daily Facial Scrub
  • CLEAN & CLEAR® Morning Energy Skin Brightening Daily Facial Scrub energises and brightens your skin. It is gently exfoliating and has been uniquely formulated with papaya and lemon extracts.
  • The formula not only removes dirt, oil and impurities but also leaves your skin visibly brighter.
  • Refreshing citrus fragrance that awakens your senses.
  • It is gentle enough to be used every day.
  • Also suitable for use in the evening.
  • Oil-free
  • With bursting beads
  • Gently exfoliates for visibly brighter skin
  • With lemon and papaya extracts
  • Pack size: 150ML

[PR-017406], Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cellulose, Lauryl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract, Polygonum Fagopyrum Flour, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lactose, Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Talc, Xylitol, Algin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Menthyl Lactate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Triethyl Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77289, CI 47005

Made in France

  • Directions: Apply to wet face and gently massage all over face avoiding eye area. Rinse thoroughly.

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes.
  • If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
  • For external use only. To be used once a day.
  • Do not apply on irritated skin. Keep out of reach of children.

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Questions or comments?
  • GB 0808 238 9194
  • IRL 1800 220044

150ml ℮

Decent

Makes my skin feel much better and fresher. Removes dirt and oils as stated above

