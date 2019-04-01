Avent Soother Translucent 6-18 Mths

Good product but no choice of colour
I’m very happy with the overall product but a shame that you cannot request the colour soothers you would like any two just get randomly sent.
Nice style
Having been bought lots of different shapes and styles of dummie when my daughter was born, this was the only one she took to. It comes with a clip on cap, ideal for clipping on when the dummie is sterilised and keeping handing in your change bag. The shape was also nice as it didn't cover all her face and fit snug under her nose.
The best
My three months baby was allergic to some soothers. I had to be extra careful on selecting the right soother for her. This soothers are light and not rubbing against the cheeks so she can use this without getting red marks and hard skin on her face. I recommend these soothers if your baby has eczema or another skin allergy.
this product is great
since my son was born he has used this and it calms him down when he has wind.he is a ver windy baby by the way.and avoid him from tantrum during shopping.
The best soothers
Great quality dummies that aren't too garish in their designs. The best thing about them is that they come with protective cases so you can put a sterilised dummy in a bag and keep it clean.