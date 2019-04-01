By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Avent Soother Translucent 6-18 Mths

4.5(5)Write a review
Avent Soother Translucent 6-18 Mths
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • 2 Translucent Orthodontic Soothers 6-18m
  • If you need information or support please visit the Philips website at www.philips.com/support
  • Register your product and get support at www.philips.com/welcome
  • Colour may vary to image shown, may receive pink or blue Soothers
  • 0% BPA
  • Comfort your baby
  • Soft silicone
  • Snap on hygienic cap

Information

Produce of

Our soothers are made in Glemsford, UK, Made in England

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING!
  • Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not store a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or store in disinfectant ('sterilising solution') for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep the removable teat protector away from children to avoid suffocation. Before first use, place in boiling water for 5 minutes, allow to cool, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after 4 weeks of use, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. Always use this product under adult supervision. Keep it in a dry covered container. Soothers and caps are suitable for all commonly used forms of sterilisation.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and ensure surfaces are clean before contact with sterilised components. Night time soothers - expose handles to light before use. The soother can be cleaned by washing with warm water. DO NOT use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners on the soothers. Excessive combinations of detergents may eventually cause plastic components to crack. Should this occur, replace your soother immediately. DO NOT sterilise the display case.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 0844 33 80 489 5 pence/minute (mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 0818 21 01 41 national call rate (mobiles vary)
  • www.philips.com/Avent
  • www.philips.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

18 Months

Net Contents

2 x Soothers

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product but no choice of colour

4 stars

I’m very happy with the overall product but a shame that you cannot request the colour soothers you would like any two just get randomly sent.

Nice style

4 stars

Having been bought lots of different shapes and styles of dummie when my daughter was born, this was the only one she took to. It comes with a clip on cap, ideal for clipping on when the dummie is sterilised and keeping handing in your change bag. The shape was also nice as it didn't cover all her face and fit snug under her nose.

The best

5 stars

My three months baby was allergic to some soothers. I had to be extra careful on selecting the right soother for her. This soothers are light and not rubbing against the cheeks so she can use this without getting red marks and hard skin on her face. I recommend these soothers if your baby has eczema or another skin allergy.

this product is great

5 stars

since my son was born he has used this and it calms him down when he has wind.he is a ver windy baby by the way.and avoid him from tantrum during shopping.

The best soothers

5 stars

Great quality dummies that aren't too garish in their designs. The best thing about them is that they come with protective cases so you can put a sterilised dummy in a bag and keep it clean.

