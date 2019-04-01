Avent Soothers Translucent 0-6 Months X2

Good product but no choice of colour
I’m very happy with the overall product but a shame that you cannot request the colour soothers you would like any two just get randomly sent.
Quality product
Looks and feels like a real quality product, i am sure we will be back for more. Avent Translucent soothers look very clean, they sterilise very well, clip on caps ensure that shoother stay sterilised until first use. The soothers have holes in the sides to allow air to your baby's mouth area to avoid any rashes. I would definitely recommend this product. I would definitely recommend this product and bottles as well.
Baby loves these
My baby loves these dummies and the handle and cap make them really practical for me. I ordered them on cluck and collect and got them within 2days. Great!
Value for money
I got these for a gift and the child loves them. Well worth the money.
excellent product, excellent service
The dummies were well packaged with their own caps to keep clean. They do their job adequately and 6week old baby seems to manage the size with no problems. Tesco delivered them promptly as always. Luckily the ones that arrived were bluevso the right gender for my little one, someone else may not be so lucky!
pretty good dummy
I have bought these for my baby due in April so haven't tried them yet but they were recommended to me as being a good dummy.
not as expected
I recently collected this product. The dummies were purple, which is fine as for a baby girl but was expecting dummies the same colour/pattern as the picture. but still pleased with what I received.
Perfect soothers for my newborn
I have used these with both my children are easy to clean, sterilise and store. The little protective cap is ideal. Tescos are by far the best price around for these. I've looked everywhere and all were around £7-£10! I got these in the baby even for £1.59 for two. Perfect.
Nice style
Having been bought lots of different shapes and styles of dummie when my daughter was born, this was the only one she took to. It comes with a clip on cap, ideal for clipping on when the dummie is sterilised and keeping handing in your change bag. The shape was also nice as it didn't cover all her face and fit snug under her nose.
Breastfeed baby took this dummy
I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!