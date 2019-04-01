By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Avent Soothers Translucent 0-6 Months X2

4.5(13)Write a review
Avent Soothers Translucent 0-6 Months X2
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • 2 Translucent Orthodontic Soothers 0-6m
  • Orthodontic for maximum comfort
  • Security ring handle
  • Includes snap on hygienic caps
  • If you need information or support, please visit the Philips website at www.philips.com/support
  • Acceptance* proven!
  • *86% of babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)
  • Development stages
  • 0-6m Nurture
  • 6-18m Discover
  • BPA free
  • Simple designs for everyday use
  • Acceptance proven!
  • Orthodontic and soft silicone teat
  • Promotes natural suckling
  • Snap on hygienic cap
  • Designed for natural oral development

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions included - contains silicone
  • Replace after one month

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not store a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or store in disinfectant ('sterilising solution') for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep the removable teat protector away from children to avoid suffocation. Before first use, place in boiling water for 5 minutes, allow to cool, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after 4 weeks of use, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. Always use this product under adult supervision. Keep it in a dry covered container. Soothers and caps are suitable for all commonly used forms of sterilisation.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and ensure surfaces are clean before contact with sterilised components. Night time soothers - expose handles to light before use. The soother can be cleaned by washing with warm water. DO NOT use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners on the soothers. Excessive combinations of detergents may eventually cause plastic components to crack. Should this occur, replace your soother immediately. DO NOT sterilise the display case.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 0844 33 80 489 5 pence/minute (mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 0818 21 01 41 national call rate (mobiles vary)
  • www.philips.com/Avent
  • www.philips.com

Lower age limit

0 Months

Upper age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

2 x Soothers

Safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good product but no choice of colour

4 stars

I’m very happy with the overall product but a shame that you cannot request the colour soothers you would like any two just get randomly sent.

Quality product

5 stars

Looks and feels like a real quality product, i am sure we will be back for more. Avent Translucent soothers look very clean, they sterilise very well, clip on caps ensure that shoother stay sterilised until first use. The soothers have holes in the sides to allow air to your baby's mouth area to avoid any rashes. I would definitely recommend this product. I would definitely recommend this product and bottles as well.

Baby loves these

5 stars

My baby loves these dummies and the handle and cap make them really practical for me. I ordered them on cluck and collect and got them within 2days. Great!

Value for money

5 stars

I got these for a gift and the child loves them. Well worth the money.

excellent product, excellent service

5 stars

The dummies were well packaged with their own caps to keep clean. They do their job adequately and 6week old baby seems to manage the size with no problems. Tesco delivered them promptly as always. Luckily the ones that arrived were bluevso the right gender for my little one, someone else may not be so lucky!

pretty good dummy

4 stars

I have bought these for my baby due in April so haven't tried them yet but they were recommended to me as being a good dummy.

not as expected

4 stars

I recently collected this product. The dummies were purple, which is fine as for a baby girl but was expecting dummies the same colour/pattern as the picture. but still pleased with what I received.

Perfect soothers for my newborn

5 stars

I have used these with both my children are easy to clean, sterilise and store. The little protective cap is ideal. Tescos are by far the best price around for these. I've looked everywhere and all were around £7-£10! I got these in the baby even for £1.59 for two. Perfect.

Nice style

4 stars

Having been bought lots of different shapes and styles of dummie when my daughter was born, this was the only one she took to. It comes with a clip on cap, ideal for clipping on when the dummie is sterilised and keeping handing in your change bag. The shape was also nice as it didn't cover all her face and fit snug under her nose.

Breastfeed baby took this dummy

5 stars

I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!

1-10 of 13 reviews

