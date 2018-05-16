By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ingredient Sundried Tomato Paste 190G

Tesco Ingredient Sundried Tomato Paste 190G
£ 1.60
£0.84/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy223kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 360kcal

Product Description

  • Sundried tomato paste.
  • MADE IN ITALY Made with sweet sundried tomatoes to add a rich flavour to your dishes
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (40%), Sunflower Oil (34%), Tomato Purée, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1486kJ / 360kcal223kJ / 54kcal
Fat33.4g5.0g
Saturates3.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate9.4g1.4g
Sugars7.8g1.2g
Fibre4.4g0.7g
Protein3.2g0.5g
Salt2.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

