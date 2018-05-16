Tesco Ingredient Sundried Tomato Paste 190G

- Energy223kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 360kcal
Product Description
- Sundried tomato paste.
- MADE IN ITALY Made with sweet sundried tomatoes to add a rich flavour to your dishes
- MADE IN ITALY Made with sweet sundried tomatoes to add a rich flavour to your dishes
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (40%), Sunflower Oil (34%), Tomato Purée, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1486kJ / 360kcal
|223kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|33.4g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|7.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019