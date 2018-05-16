By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pasta Animals 500G

Tesco Pasta Animals 500G
£ 0.90
£1.80/kg
115g of cooked pasta
  • Energy813kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta animal shapes made from durum wheat semolina and oat fibre.
  • Find all five different safari animal shapes
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina, Oat Fibre (8%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 50g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 7-9 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 7-9 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy707kJ / 167kcal813kJ / 192kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate32.3g37.1g
Sugars1.1g1.2g
Fibre4.6g5.3g
Protein5.8g6.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
50g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 115g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

