By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groovy Virgin Coconut Oil 283Ml

5(1)Write a review
Groovy Virgin Coconut Oil 283Ml
£ 4.00
£1.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
  • Our traditionally-made Cold Pressed Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is super scrummy stuff. Made from the flesh of handpicked coconuts with no chemical nasties used to extract it.
  • Organic
  • 100% raw cold pressed
  • Natural source of lauric acid
  • Fry, bake, roast, spread
  • Smoothies, marinades, stir-fries
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 283ml

Information

Ingredients

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil... and that's it!

Storage

Loves cool kitchen cupboards.Turns yummily-runny in the heat. Best before: see back

Preparation and Usage

  • Fry. Bake. Roast. Spread.
  • Blessed with a light, subtle flavour, it won't overpower your culinary creations. Your kitchen comrade for all sorts of dishes including savoury snacks, sweet treats and everything in-between.

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk

Net Contents

283ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 3154kJ
-767kcal
Fat 92.5g
of which Saturates 86.6g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good pure coconut oil. It is solid at room

5 stars

Really good pure coconut oil. It is solid at room temperature but once on your fingertips, it melts quickly. Very effective at moisturising and as a make up remover.

Usually bought next

Pride Coconut Milk 400Ml

£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

Tesco Virgin Organic Coconut Oil 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Tesco Ground Almonds 200G

£ 2.80
£14.00/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here