Tesco Finest Orzo Pasta 500G

Brilliant
Fantastic to add to soups and casseroles when you want something a little thicker than normal. Also great just with pasta sauce. Really versatile product.
fantastic
I started buying this product about 2 years ago after seeing a programme where Nigella made a risotto with it. I tried the recipe and it certainly does save time, instead of taking hours to put liquid into rice and let it evaporate, you put all the ingredients in a pan, add the orzo and liquid stir and leave for 10 minutes and the risotto is done, a great product if you want to make a nice meal and don't have much time.
very tasty
Nice pasta to add to rice or soups.
Dinner in a flash!
Always in the store cupboard along with sundried tomatoes with chilli. Wiz up the tomatoes add some fresh basil and Parmesan. Delicious.