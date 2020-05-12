Carmex Strawberry Lip Balm Tube 10G
New
Product Description
- Strawberry Moisturising Lip Balm SPF 15
- For dry chapped lips
- Long lasting relief
- Strawberry flavouring
- #1 Pharmacist Recommended Lip Balm*
- Over 10 Years
- *First place in USA pharmaceutical magazine as "Most Recommended by Pharmacists" for over ten years.
- Carmex's unique formula soothes, moisturises, and relieves - resulting in soft, healthy-looking lips. Carmex lip balm is now available in squeezable tubes and sticks in addition to Alfred's original pots. Try it for yourself and experience why this award-winning lip balm is a favourite of celebrities and make-up artists all over the world!
- Helping Lips Since 1937
- Suffering from dry, chapped lips, Alfred Woelbing invented Carmex® lip balm in the USA in the 1930s. The Woelbing family still runs the business today and Carmex has become one of the world's most loved lip balms with over 130 sold every minute!
- Long-lasting relief for dry, chapped lips
- It soothes, protects and moisturises
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Lanolin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Parfum, Cera Alba, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Cetyl Esters, Benzophenone-3, Paraffinum Liquidum, Camphor, Menthol, Vanillin
Preparation and Usage
- Use: Helps to moisturise and relieve dry, cracked lips
- Directions: Apply liberally and evenly as often as necessary. Especially useful before and after exposure to sunlight, wind or low temperatures. Recommended before and after lipstick application to preserve and restore moisture. Reapply after eating or swimming.
Warnings
- Cautions: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. Not for use on children under 3 years of age. Discontinue use if irritation develops.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Grafton International Ltd.,
- B77 5PT,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
10g
Safety information
