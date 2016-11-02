By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvin Klein In 2U For Him Spray 150Ml

Calvin Klein In 2U For Him Spray 150Ml
Product Description

  • Large 150ml size
  • Fresh fragrance for men
  • Scent released in 2007
  • Bold, free and connected. CKin2U is for a generation without limits, those who are joined by technology and a passion for life.

    Spontaneous, sensual, no boundaries and no obligations. Both fresh, yet warm - a sexy tension. Fresh and citrussy with a woody aromatic base, CKin2U is a fragrance for those living in the now.

  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fantastic value!

5 stars

This large bottle of eau de toilette is long lasting and the perfect fragrance for the man who cares about himself. It has impressed my friends who are all keen to know what it's called and where I bought it. I just keep getting compliments!

Great price from Tesco

5 stars

Looked at the big online perfume houses and found Tesco beat them all. Well done Tesco, very pleased with service.

love the smell

5 stars

I brought this for my hunby as a gift. he loked the smell

Great value

5 stars

I bought this via click and collect and am very pleased with it.

Lovely thank you

5 stars

Very happy with this product and brill customer service from the staff thanks

Lovely fragrance

5 stars

Brought this for an 18th birthday present and he loved it!

Great product!

5 stars

bought for family member, really impressed at the price as had been searching around. It smells great and is a good sized bottle

Good customer service

5 stars

A quick phone call secured my aftershave for pick up at my local tesco express. A really helpful customer service team and a nice product that smells great

Great product

5 stars

I love this, and have bought for many men in my life, father, partner, brother, son, and son in laws,brilliant fresh smell

good value

4 stars

use it for work everyday, scent lasts long enough.

