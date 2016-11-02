Calvin Klein In 2U For Him Spray 150Ml

Fantastic value!
This large bottle of eau de toilette is long lasting and the perfect fragrance for the man who cares about himself. It has impressed my friends who are all keen to know what it's called and where I bought it. I just keep getting compliments!
Great price from Tesco
Looked at the big online perfume houses and found Tesco beat them all. Well done Tesco, very pleased with service.
love the smell
I brought this for my hunby as a gift. he loked the smell
Great value
I bought this via click and collect and am very pleased with it.
Lovely thank you
Very happy with this product and brill customer service from the staff thanks
Lovely fragrance
Brought this for an 18th birthday present and he loved it!
Great product!
bought for family member, really impressed at the price as had been searching around. It smells great and is a good sized bottle
Good customer service
A quick phone call secured my aftershave for pick up at my local tesco express. A really helpful customer service team and a nice product that smells great
Great product
I love this, and have bought for many men in my life, father, partner, brother, son, and son in laws,brilliant fresh smell
good value
use it for work everyday, scent lasts long enough.