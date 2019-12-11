Spichlerz Rusiecki Szynka Szlachecka 300G
Product Description
- Canned pork, coarse-minced, sterilized.
- High in protein
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Pork 81%, Pork Ham Meat 5%, Water, Salt, Isolate Soy Protein, Spices, Flavor Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Gelling Substance: Carrageenan, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Aroma, Antioxidant: Sodium Isoascorbate, Preserving Substance: Sodium Nitrite, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Celery, Gluten (from Wheat, from Rye), Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame
Storage
Keep in a dry, in a room temperature. Store in the fridge after opening and use in 48 hours.
Name and address
- Pamapol S.A.,
- ul. Wieluńska 2,
- 97-438 Rusiec.
Return to
- www.spichlerzrusiecki.pl
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|623 kJ / 149 kcal
|Fat
|9,5 g
|including saturated fatty acids
|3,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,9 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|15 g
|Salt
|1,9 g
