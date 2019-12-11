By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Spichlerz Rusiecki Szynka Szlachecka 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Spichlerz Rusiecki Szynka Szlachecka 300G
£ 2.49
£8.30/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Canned pork, coarse-minced, sterilized.
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork 81%, Pork Ham Meat 5%, Water, Salt, Isolate Soy Protein, Spices, Flavor Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Gelling Substance: Carrageenan, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Aroma, Antioxidant: Sodium Isoascorbate, Preserving Substance: Sodium Nitrite, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Celery, Gluten (from Wheat, from Rye), Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame

Storage

Keep in a dry, in a room temperature. Store in the fridge after opening and use in 48 hours.

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.spichlerzrusiecki.pl

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 623 kJ / 149 kcal
Fat 9,5 g
including saturated fatty acids3,3 g
Carbohydrate 0,9 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 1,9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Spichlerz Miesiwo W Sosie Wlasnym 300G

£ 2.49
£8.30/kg

Offer

Melvit Pearl Barley Groats 4X100g

£ 0.99
£0.25/100g

Wawel Mleczna Krowka Cream Fudge Sweets 900G

£ 5.00
£0.56/100g

Melvit Trendy Lunch Spelt Verm Lentils 100Gx4

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here