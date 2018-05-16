Krakus Zywiecka Sausages 286G

Product Description
- A medium coarse cooked smoked and dried pork sausage.
- Due to the methods used in the manufacture of this product, white crystals may form on product surface as a result of the drying process and are not detrimental to the quality of the product.
- Ready to eat
- 100g product from 125g pork
- Pack size: 286g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Produced with 125 g of Pork per 100g of Zywiecka
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated, once opened use within 48 hours. Do not exceed use by date.For use by and lot number see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Remove casing before consuming.
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.krakus.co.uk
Net Contents
286g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|901 kJ/ 216 kcal
|Fat:
|14 g
|of which saturates:
|5.6 g
|Carbohydrates:
|0.5 g
|of which sugars:
|0.0 g
|Protein:
|22 g
|Salt:
|3.0 g
