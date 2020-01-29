By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Antiwrinkle Firm&Lift 2 In 1 Cream & Serum50ml

4.5(112)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Antiwrinkle Firm&Lift 2 In 1 Cream & Serum50ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • 2-in-1 formula combines an anti-wrinkle cream with a firming serum
  • Plumps skin with intense moisture
  • Targets the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles
  • Olay Anti-Wrinkle’s targeted solution minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, so you can laugh in the face of wrinkles. Olay Anti-Wrinkle Firm & Lift 2in1 Day cream + Serum is a multi-tasking face cream that combines the power of a proven anti-wrinkle cream with intensity of a firming serum. In 2 weeks wrinkles appear reduces, in 3 weeks skin looks firmer. Formula with Skin Renewal Complex, a sophisticated multi-vitamin blend of anti-ageing hero ingredients Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5, helps to firm and lift in a number of ways: providing skin not only with hydration benefits but improvements to skin suppleness and elasticity and increased cell turn over to improve skin’s texture, strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and mitigate damage to skin.
  • Firmer healthier looking skin in 21 days
  • Features Olay’s Skin Renewal Complex which activates surface cell renewal to reveal younger looking skin
  • Proven anti-wrinkle cream—now combined with a powerful firming serum
  • This day moisturiser reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 14 days
  • This anti-ageing moisturiser is ideal for women aged 40+
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polyethylene, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, Dimethiconol, Benzophenone-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Mica, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Tin Oxide, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Parfum, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citronellol, Caramel, CI 19140, CI 16035

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply this moisturiser onto
  • your face and neck in gentle
  • circular motion.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197, [IRL] 1800 409 235, 552 524, [ES] 900 100 266, [NO] 800 33 432
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes.

112 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

4 stars

Lovely product, nice and light, but didn't realise it has no sun protection so I'm going to have to change away from it which is a shame

I love using this product

5 stars

I love this product I been using this since I was 40 and still using it I be 50 on June 7th and it’s cheaper that other Olay products because it have got serum in it mostly of them have buy that on it own

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this day cream, seems to give an eliminating effect on the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skincare - Must have

5 stars

I never used to have a proper skincare routine but now this is one of the products i use before going to sleep , i love the scent and packaging and its totally worth the value , it its so smooth and silky and it has a nice consistency .. my skin feels smooth,moistured amd looks healthy with this ,i use it everyday.

Awesome!

5 stars

This product is AMAZING! You have just GOT to try this for yourself and I can honestly say that you NEVER regret it ;) The second this serum touches your skin, if feels like you are covering yourself with liquid satin. Not only does your skin feel soft and firm, but you will make heads turn; just like I do. Whenever somebody comments on my face, I always say that it is thanks to Olay's wonderful products that help me to look and FEEL good. At 53 years old, I get a wonderful buzz when I get a positive comment about my looks. Cheers Olay, you ROCK!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

I love it. I tried first time Olay and I felt in love! Cream is just amazing. So light and smell pretty! All ladies in my family now are using it! Recommended!

Very good.

5 stars

Smells lovely. Leaves skin so soft and smooth. Feels more expensive and does work well with my skin

Face cream

5 stars

My wife has been using this product for the last 9 months and she loves it she is always telling her friends how soft her skin feels

A sure winner

5 stars

So soft and smooth and refreshing one of the best brands

Awesome

5 stars

I tried this product and after two weeks I was pleasantly surprised!! It really does what it says i will Do!! I could see that wrinkles had been visibly reduced and my skin looked clearer. I would highly recommend!!

