Olay Antiwrinkle Firm&Lift 2 In 1 Cream & Serum50ml

Lovely product, nice and light, but didn't realise it has no sun protection so I'm going to have to change away from it which is a shame
I love using this product
I love this product I been using this since I was 40 and still using it I be 50 on June 7th and it’s cheaper that other Olay products because it have got serum in it mostly of them have buy that on it own
Excellent!
Love this day cream, seems to give an eliminating effect on the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skincare - Must have
I never used to have a proper skincare routine but now this is one of the products i use before going to sleep , i love the scent and packaging and its totally worth the value , it its so smooth and silky and it has a nice consistency .. my skin feels smooth,moistured amd looks healthy with this ,i use it everyday.
Awesome!
This product is AMAZING! You have just GOT to try this for yourself and I can honestly say that you NEVER regret it ;) The second this serum touches your skin, if feels like you are covering yourself with liquid satin. Not only does your skin feel soft and firm, but you will make heads turn; just like I do. Whenever somebody comments on my face, I always say that it is thanks to Olay's wonderful products that help me to look and FEEL good. At 53 years old, I get a wonderful buzz when I get a positive comment about my looks. Cheers Olay, you ROCK!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
I love it. I tried first time Olay and I felt in love! Cream is just amazing. So light and smell pretty! All ladies in my family now are using it! Recommended!
Very good.
Smells lovely. Leaves skin so soft and smooth. Feels more expensive and does work well with my skin
Face cream
My wife has been using this product for the last 9 months and she loves it she is always telling her friends how soft her skin feels
A sure winner
So soft and smooth and refreshing one of the best brands
Awesome
I tried this product and after two weeks I was pleasantly surprised!! It really does what it says i will Do!! I could see that wrinkles had been visibly reduced and my skin looked clearer. I would highly recommend!!