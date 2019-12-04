By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G

Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G
£ 2.39
£1.33/100g

Product Description

  • A cooked, smoked and dried pork sausage in a natural edible casing
  • 100g product from 183g pork
  • Due to the methods used in the manufacture of this product, white Crystal may form on the product surface as a result of the drying process, and are not detrimental to the quality of the product.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Polish smoked and dried kabanos
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Calcium Lactate, Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Caraway), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Calcium Chloride, Cellulose), Produced with 183g of Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Ready to eatKeep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening. Do not exceed Use by Date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.krakus.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2061kJ / 497kcal
Fat 41g
of which saturates 16g
Carbohydrate 2.0g
of which sugars 1.0g
Protein 30g
Salt 3.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

