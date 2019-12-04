Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G

Product Description
- A cooked, smoked and dried pork sausage in a natural edible casing
- 100g product from 183g pork
- Due to the methods used in the manufacture of this product, white Crystal may form on the product surface as a result of the drying process, and are not detrimental to the quality of the product.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Polish smoked and dried kabanos
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Calcium Lactate, Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Caraway), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Calcium Chloride, Cellulose), Produced with 183g of Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Ready to eatKeep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening. Do not exceed Use by Date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.krakus.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2061kJ / 497kcal
|Fat
|41g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|Protein
|30g
|Salt
|3.0g
