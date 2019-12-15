Crofters Apple Cider 5% 2L

Crofters is not just any cider its Tesco cider!
We feel that this is a good cheap flavoursome cider, enjoyed best chilled but if one has too, it is quite acceptable when warm and syrupy, the next day.
Good Cider. Crisp, Dry, however a bit chemical ie not made with a great deal of apples. Cheap and cheerful. Be careful as it is synthetic cider like Thunder etc that is drunk sadly on the street by homeless. Sugar level is strong. Saying all of that I drink it with caution. Chill it in the fridge.
Tender, tasty and good value for money.
This is a lovely fresh and crisp tasting cider that can be enjoyed drinking it either chilled or at room temperature. It's a medium flavour, not too sweet or dry. If it goes flat, as some ciders are anyway, it's still perfectly enjoyable. This lovely cider doesn't seem to give the usual headaches and hangovers that some ciders do. The plastic bottle idea is much easier to transit, store and dispose of, rather than cans. Excellent value for money.
Best buy
This is the best cider on the market.
Tasty Drinky
Refreshing cider drink which is somewhere between dry and sweet. I buy it often and enjoy the fact that it is uncomplicated, tasty, and does not seem generate enormous hangovers in me like some ciders can.
Drinkable
Drinkable while cold, or warm when first opened, when its been open past 12 hours it starts going a bit syrup like, and is a bit rubbish the next day. I would drink the same day its opened if you want to kind of enjoy!
This is a rubbish cider as you no longer sell Tesco apple cider in bottles I will shop elsewhere