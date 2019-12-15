By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crofters Apple Cider 5% 2L

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.05
£1.03/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with sugars and sweetener
  • A lightly sparkling Cider, made using a unique blend of apples.
  • Crisp & refreshing
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A lightly sparkling Cider, made using a unique blend of apples

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled for ultimate refreshment.

Name and address

  • Aston Manor Limited,
  • Howden Road,
  • Tiverton,
  • Devon,
  • EX16 5HL.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Crofters is not just any cider its Tesco cider!

3 stars

We feel that this is a good cheap flavoursome cider, enjoyed best chilled but if one has too, it is quite acceptable when warm and syrupy, the next day.

Good Cider. Crisp, Dry, however a bit chemical ie

4 stars

Good Cider. Crisp, Dry, however a bit chemical ie not made with a great deal of apples. Cheap and cheerful. Be careful as it is synthetic cider like Thunder etc that is drunk sadly on the street by homeless. Sugar level is strong. Saying all of that I drink it with caution. Chill it in the fridge.

Tender, tasty and good value for money.

5 stars

This is a lovely fresh and crisp tasting cider that can be enjoyed drinking it either chilled or at room temperature. It's a medium flavour, not too sweet or dry. If it goes flat, as some ciders are anyway, it's still perfectly enjoyable. This lovely cider doesn't seem to give the usual headaches and hangovers that some ciders do. The plastic bottle idea is much easier to transit, store and dispose of, rather than cans. Excellent value for money.

Best buy

5 stars

This is the best cider on the market.

Tasty Drinky

4 stars

Refreshing cider drink which is somewhere between dry and sweet. I buy it often and enjoy the fact that it is uncomplicated, tasty, and does not seem generate enormous hangovers in me like some ciders can.

Drinkable

2 stars

Drinkable while cold, or warm when first opened, when its been open past 12 hours it starts going a bit syrup like, and is a bit rubbish the next day. I would drink the same day its opened if you want to kind of enjoy!

This is a rubbish cider as you no longer sell Tesc

1 stars

This is a rubbish cider as you no longer sell Tesco apple cider in bottles I will shop elsewhere

