Tahira Sliced Turkey Salami 125G

£ 1.40
£1.12/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Turkey Pizza Salami with Beef
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • All Halal ingredients
  • The Halal choice
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

100g contains 88g Turkey Meat, Beef Fat, 17g Beef Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Vegetable Powder (Beetroot), Flavour Enhancer: E621, Antioxidant: E300, E301, Preservative: E250, Spice Extracts, Smoke

Storage

Store under +7°C

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Limited,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Alperton,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

0.125kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1601kJ /387 kcal
Fat 34g
of which saturates 14g
Carbohydrates1,2g
of which sugars <0,5g
Protein 19g
Salt 3,5g

