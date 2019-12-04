Tahira Sliced Turkey Salami 125G
Offer
Product Description
- Turkey Pizza Salami with Beef
- WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- All Halal ingredients
- The Halal choice
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
100g contains 88g Turkey Meat, Beef Fat, 17g Beef Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Vegetable Powder (Beetroot), Flavour Enhancer: E621, Antioxidant: E300, E301, Preservative: E250, Spice Extracts, Smoke
Storage
Store under +7°C
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Alperton,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Alperton,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
0.125kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1601kJ /387 kcal
|Fat
|34g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrates
|1,2g
|of which sugars
|<0,5g
|Protein
|19g
|Salt
|3,5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019