Mam 6+ Months X Cut Teats X2

4.7(74)
£6.90

£3.45/each

Teats International Children Medical Research SocietyScientific Panel of BAMED AGwww.icmrs.orgFacebook: www.facebook.com/mambabyuk
Scientifically ProvenTeamwork for maximum safety: Only after an OK from our Med-Experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.MAM TeatThe MAM Silk Teat® makes switching between breastfeeding and bottle especially easy. Thanks to its silky soft silicone surface that feels so familiar.Proven effect: 94% of babies accept the MAM Silk Teat®.*(* Market research 2009-2014, tested with 1349 babies)Silk Teat®Patented silky soft silicone surface - for a familiar drinking feelingSymmetric ShapeAlways fits perfectly in baby's mouthAir ValvePrevents the teat form collapsingAllows for an even drinking flowMAM teats fit all MAM bottles and the Trainer. They are suitable for all kinds of baby drinks.The MAM teat is available in five different flow rates:1 Slow flow 0+ Months2 Medium flow 2+ Months3 Fast flow 4+ MonthsSpill -free, fast flow 4+ MonthsExtra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ Months
Bottle teat fits all MAM wide neck bottles and trainers.Instructions inside.This Product Meets The Requirements of EN 14350
Proven effect: 94% of babies accept the MAM silk teatEasy switch between breastfeeding & bottleBPA freeScientifically provenMother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - award for excellence

Lower age limit

6 Months

