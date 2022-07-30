Mam 6+ Months X Cut Teats X2

Teats International Children Medical Research Society Scientific Panel of BAMED AG www.icmrs.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/mambabyuk

Scientifically Proven Teamwork for maximum safety: Only after an OK from our Med-Experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life. MAM Teat The MAM Silk Teat® makes switching between breastfeeding and bottle especially easy. Thanks to its silky soft silicone surface that feels so familiar. Proven effect: 94% of babies accept the MAM Silk Teat®.* (* Market research 2009-2014, tested with 1349 babies) Silk Teat® Patented silky soft silicone surface - for a familiar drinking feeling Symmetric Shape Always fits perfectly in baby's mouth Air Valve Prevents the teat form collapsing Allows for an even drinking flow MAM teats fit all MAM bottles and the Trainer. They are suitable for all kinds of baby drinks. The MAM teat is available in five different flow rates: 1 Slow flow 0+ Months 2 Medium flow 2+ Months 3 Fast flow 4+ Months Spill -free, fast flow 4+ Months Extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ Months

Bottle teat fits all MAM wide neck bottles and trainers. Instructions inside. This Product Meets The Requirements of EN 14350

Lower age limit

6 Months