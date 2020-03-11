By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Grip & Sip Cup

  • First Cup Grip N' Sip
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nubyuk
  • My SoftFlex™ silicone Spout with TouchFlo™ valve makes it super easy to drink and it's kind to baby's gums and emerging teeth.
  • The No-Spill™ GripN'Sip™ is uniquely engineered with Easy Grip™ handles that are sized to fit your child's grasp. Engineered to make feeding and handling easier, designed with two people in mind, the No-Spill™ Cup is perfect for beginners. Your little one will find the transition from bottle to cup an easy one with the cup's soft silicone spout and the unique contour shape that easily fits their small hands. You will be delighted with the transition thanks to Nûby valveless, leak resistant design.
  • Spout: The soft silicone spout is uniquely designed to prevent drips and spills while being delicate and gentle to baby's gums and emerging teeth. The pressure sensitive Touch-Flo™ feature regulates fluid intake with sucking action of child. When sucking action ceases, the spout closes, ensuring a leak resistant cup.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Complies with EN14350
  • UK's no1 silicone spout cup brand
  • SoftFlex silicone spout
  • No spill - touch flo valve opens when child sips
  • Dentist approved
  • BPA free
  • Super soft silicone spout
  • Opens with gentle lip pressure

Produce of

Made in China

  • Important instructions included inside product.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.
  • For Easy Assembly
  • Step 1
  • Squeeze Super Spout™ so that it can fit through opening in screw ring.
  • Step 2
  • Slide Super Spout™ into screw ring opening in an upward motion, making sure that the top of spout is correctly aligned.
  • Step 3
  • Push the remaining portion of the Super Spout™ through the screw ring, making sure that the spout conforms to the fitted grooves on the inside of screw ring.

  • For your child's safety & health WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use soft spouts as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if a baby is allowed to use this type of beaker for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not turn the spout inside out for cleaning, damage could result. Use a teat brush. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. INSPECT BEFORE AND AFTER EACH USE AND PULL THE FEEDING SPOUT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. Do not leave the spout in direct sunlight or heat or leave in disinfectant "sterilising solution" for longer than the recommended as this may weaken the teat. FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT THE SPOUT IS REPLACED EVERY 2 MONTHS. Do not heat in a microwave with the beaker sealed. Remove the lid first. Not suitable for fizzy (carbonated) drinks. Please retain these instructions for future reference.

Packing. Recyclable

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • enquiries@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

4 Months

12 Months

happy with item but

4 stars

A good sized bottle which is water tight. My ownly small complaint is that when you order them online you cannot ask for a particular colour. We have two boys and so ordered three so we would have one spare We ended up getting one blue and two pink (the pocture on the web page only showed blue) so had to get our money back on the pinks. It would help if there was an option so we could choose which colour

Soft top useful

5 stars

The silicone top allows baby to drink without squashing their nose and spout clearly gentler on teething baby. Was recommended by several friends bit perfect trying to line up the silicone lid with plastic rim fiddly but best on the market I've found.

Easy to clean, little girl love them

5 stars

Had these cups for my son 6 yrs ago and was brilliant then as try are now for my daughter, clean easy, easy to hold. Best cups out there.

