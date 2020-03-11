Nuby Grip & Sip Cup

happy with item but
A good sized bottle which is water tight. My ownly small complaint is that when you order them online you cannot ask for a particular colour. We have two boys and so ordered three so we would have one spare We ended up getting one blue and two pink (the pocture on the web page only showed blue) so had to get our money back on the pinks. It would help if there was an option so we could choose which colour
Soft top useful
The silicone top allows baby to drink without squashing their nose and spout clearly gentler on teething baby. Was recommended by several friends bit perfect trying to line up the silicone lid with plastic rim fiddly but best on the market I've found.
Easy to clean, little girl love them
Had these cups for my son 6 yrs ago and was brilliant then as try are now for my daughter, clean easy, easy to hold. Best cups out there.