Knorr Super Chicken Noodle Dry Soup 51G

£ 0.85
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Noodle Soup Mix
  Treat your taste buds with Knorr Dry Packet Soup Chicken Noodle 51g. With quality ingredients, the traditional flavours of Knorr Chicken Noodle Soup are a real crowd-pleaser with children and grown-ups alike.
  Enjoy oodles of noodles and the taste of succulent chicken in our delicious Chicken Noodle warming soup. Perfect at lunch, dinner or whenever you feel like a simple, tasty treat in a bowl.
  Preparation Method:
  Bring 900ml of water to the boil.
  Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork.
  Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  Quick and easy- serve & enjoy!
  All of our Soup are also, free from artificial colours, preservatives and no added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family favourite meal!
  • Fancy trying another of our quality soup variants such as Chicken and Leek Soup or Broccoli and Stilton? Visit www.knorr.com/uk to find out more!
  • Great Taste is in our Nature and we love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally. This is why all our vegetables and herbs are grown and ripened under the sun and harvested in season, at their best.
  • At Knorr we have created "Growing for the Future", a sustainable agriculture programme, to protect planet and to guarantee top quality ingredients. Find out more about what we do at www.knorr.com/uk/sustainability.html
  • We believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Tasty and flavourful, Knorr Dry Packet Soup Chicken Noodle 51g is hearty and totally delicious
  • Great Taste is in our Nature
  • We love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally, All our vegetables and herbs are:
  • Grown and ripened under the sun
  • Harvested in season, at their best
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Free from added MSG, artificial colours and preservatives
  • Knorr Chicken Noodle Soup, enjoy oodles of noodles and the taste of succulent chicken in this delicious warming soup - a real crowd-pleaser with children and grown-ups alike
  • Quick and Easy
  • Pack size: 51g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (durum WHEAT semolina, WHEAT semolina) (65%), salt, potato starch, yeast extract, flavourings (contain CELERY), chicken (3%), chicken fat (2.5%), toasted onion powder, potassium chloride, sugar, palm oil, spices (CELERY seeds, turmeric, pepper), parsley, antioxidants (extracts of rosemary, alpha-tocopherol, ascorbyl palmitate). May contain milk, egg and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Bring 900ml of water to the boil.
  • 2. Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork.
  • 3. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • 4. Serve and enjoy!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

51g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)78 kJ83 kJ1459 kJ187 kJ
Energy (kcal)19 kcal20 kcal345 kcal45 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g5.4 g0.7 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g0.7 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)3.2 g3.3 g59 g7.4 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.8 g0.6 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.1 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)0.8 g0.8 g14 g1.8 g
Salt (g)0.5 g0.53 g9.2 g1.2 g
Potassium (mg)63 mg67 mg0151 mg
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 230 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Staple food

5 stars

Love this soup from when we were kids in 61 now. still have it lovely in winter with loads of bread mmmmmm

Something I regularly crave

5 stars

Thankfully this classic never changes. Always a welcome lunchtime snack and light on the stomach.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Since i was yOung, mY mum always boughT us this soup. We Would share a packet and i knew that she always gave herself more noodles than me but i didnt care. This soup has a unique, distinctive flavour So big you wouldnt expect it to be from a Packet

CoMforting

5 stars

If you are off food then knorr chicken soup is just the job. Always have soMe in my cupboarD. A family favourite

