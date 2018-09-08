Knorr Super Chicken Noodle Dry Soup 51G

Staple food
Love this soup from when we were kids in 61 now. still have it lovely in winter with loads of bread mmmmmm
Something I regularly crave
Thankfully this classic never changes. Always a welcome lunchtime snack and light on the stomach.
DELICIOUS
Since i was yOung, mY mum always boughT us this soup. We Would share a packet and i knew that she always gave herself more noodles than me but i didnt care. This soup has a unique, distinctive flavour So big you wouldnt expect it to be from a Packet
CoMforting
If you are off food then knorr chicken soup is just the job. Always have soMe in my cupboarD. A family favourite