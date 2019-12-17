Knorr Thick Vegetable Dry Soup 75G

- Energy279 kJ 68 kcal3%
Product Description
- Crofter's Thick Vegetable Soup Mix
- Share our passion for great taste and sustainability at: www.knorr.co.uk
- Crofter's thick vegetable soup, inspired by a traditional Scottish crofter's recipe, Hearty and warming on chilly days. Finish with a handful of freshly chopped flat leaf parsley.
- Great Taste is in our Nature
- We love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally. All our vegetables and herbs are:
- Grown and ripened under the sun
- Harvested in season, at their best.
- We have created "Growing for the Future", a sustainable agriculture programme, to protect planet and to guarantee top quality ingredients.
- Great taste is in our nature
- Free from added MSG
- Free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Pea Flour (18%), Palm Fat, Salt, Potatoes (5.5%), Onions, Carrots (5%), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Pasta of Durum Wheat Semolina (3.1%), Wheat Flour, Peas (2.1%), Green Beans, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Herbs (Parsley, Ground Bay, Thyme), Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat), Spices (Pepper, Turmeric), Milk Proteins, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing Method:
- 1. Bring 900ml of water to the boil.
- 2. Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork.
- 3. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- 4. Serve & enjoy!
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml prepared
|Per portion**
|%*per potion**
|Energy
|124 kJ / 30 kcal
|279 kJ / 68 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|0.8 g
|1.8 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|1.1 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|4.5 g
|10 g
|4 %
|of which sugars
|1 g
|2.3 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|2 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.68 g
|1.5 g
|25 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 225ml (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
