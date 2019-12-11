By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Monkey Nuts 450G

1(1)Write a review
Cofresh Monkey Nuts 450G
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts in shell
  • Britain's favourite Indian snacks
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Monkey Nuts

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts and Seeds as it is produced in a factory that uses Nuts and Seeds, This product is manufactures in a factory which uses Sesame Seeds, Lentils, Wheat and Nuts. Therefore this product may contain trace allergens

Storage

For perfect freshness keep cool, dry and away from strong sunlight and odours.Best Before Date: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • Cofresh House,
  • Lewisher Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 9LR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • Cofresh House,
  • Lewisher Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 9LR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 44 (0) 116 246 4101
  • Fax: 44 (0) 116 246 4781
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

450g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not well roasted

1 stars

Tastes awful. Not well roasted.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wild Bird Food Peanuts 700G

£ 1.75
£2.50/kg

Tesco Roasted Monkey Nuts 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Mixed Nuts In Shell 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Wild Bird Mix 3.5Kg

£ 3.00
£0.86/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here