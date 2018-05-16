By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Season & Shake Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken Mix 32G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Colman's Season & Shake Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken Mix 32G
£ 1.00
£3.13/100g
Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1500kJ 360kcal
    18%
  • Fat5g
    7%
  • Saturates1g
    5%
  • Sugars3g
    3%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1300kJ/

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices for Garlic & herb roast chicken.
  • This packet of Colman's Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy. This dual pack includes a baking bag and a seasoning mix - the special cooking bag helps seal in all the delicious flavours. Simply place the fresh ingredients in the shopping list below and the seasoning into the bag and bake. This ‘cook in the bag' method keeps the chicken tender, succulent and full of flavour!
  • Our promise to your family
  • At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called 'Growing for the Future'.
  • Includes baking bag
  • Family seasoning mix
  • Easy & mess free
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 32g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sugar, Garlic Powder (14%), Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Flavourings, Palm Oil, Oregano, Paprika, Honey, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Powder, Pepper, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Rosemary, Lemon Juice Powder, Bay Leaves Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • This dual bag includes a special baking bag and a garlic and herb seasoning, to help you create succulent roast chicken packed with flavour, that is so easy to make. Simply add the chicken and the seasoning to the bag, bake and enjoy!
  • Shopping List (serves 4)
  • 1 Small (1.2kg) roasting Chicken
  • 1. Make It
  • Preheat oven to 200°C (fan assisted 180° C), Gas mark 6. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place the chicken in the bag, then add olive oil and rub evenly over the chicken. Add seasoning from bottom sachet.
  • 2. Season It
  • Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand, shake very gently until the chicken is evenly coated is seasoning. Place in a oven proof dish.
  • 3. Bake It
  • Place dish on middle shelf 1 hour. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). Slit open top of bag cook for a further 10-15 minutes, allowing the skin to crisp (attention: hot steam). Check meat is fully cooked, serve with the juices poured over, with roast potatoes and vegetables.
  • About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently, and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. The bag is made of a special material which is safe to use for oven cooking and is recyclable when rinsed where local facilities exist. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave.
  • Why not try serving your Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken with the juices poured over, with roast potatoes and vegetables.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • If you have any questions or comments, please phone: Freephone 0800 281 026 (Mon-Fri 8am-6pm)

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as soldper portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1300kJ/1500kJ/18%
-320kcal360kcal
Fat 3g5g7%
of which saturates 1g1g5%
Carbohydrate 62g5g2%
of which sugars 38g3g3%
Fibre 5g0.4g
Protein 10g72g144%
Salt 11g1.4g23%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Colman's Season & Shake Rustic Chicken Southern Mix 33G

£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Colman's Season & Shake Mediterranean Chicken Southern Mix 33G

£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Colman's Season & Shake Piripiri Chicken Mix 29G

£ 1.00
£3.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here