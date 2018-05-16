Colman's Season & Shake Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken Mix 32G

- Energy1500kJ 360kcal18%
Product Description
- A seasoning mix with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices for Garlic & herb roast chicken.
- This packet of Colman's Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy. This dual pack includes a baking bag and a seasoning mix - the special cooking bag helps seal in all the delicious flavours. Simply place the fresh ingredients in the shopping list below and the seasoning into the bag and bake. This ‘cook in the bag' method keeps the chicken tender, succulent and full of flavour!
- Our promise to your family
- At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called 'Growing for the Future'.
- Includes baking bag
- Family seasoning mix
- Easy & mess free
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 32g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sugar, Garlic Powder (14%), Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Flavourings, Palm Oil, Oregano, Paprika, Honey, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Powder, Pepper, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Rosemary, Lemon Juice Powder, Bay Leaves Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- This dual bag includes a special baking bag and a garlic and herb seasoning, to help you create succulent roast chicken packed with flavour, that is so easy to make. Simply add the chicken and the seasoning to the bag, bake and enjoy!
- Shopping List (serves 4)
- 1 Small (1.2kg) roasting Chicken
- 1. Make It
- Preheat oven to 200°C (fan assisted 180° C), Gas mark 6. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place the chicken in the bag, then add olive oil and rub evenly over the chicken. Add seasoning from bottom sachet.
- 2. Season It
- Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand, shake very gently until the chicken is evenly coated is seasoning. Place in a oven proof dish.
- 3. Bake It
- Place dish on middle shelf 1 hour. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). Slit open top of bag cook for a further 10-15 minutes, allowing the skin to crisp (attention: hot steam). Check meat is fully cooked, serve with the juices poured over, with roast potatoes and vegetables.
- About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently, and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. The bag is made of a special material which is safe to use for oven cooking and is recyclable when rinsed where local facilities exist. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave.
- Why not try serving your Garlic & Herb Roast Chicken with the juices poured over, with roast potatoes and vegetables.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- If you have any questions or comments, please phone: Freephone 0800 281 026 (Mon-Fri 8am-6pm)
Net Contents
32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold
|per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1300kJ/
|1500kJ/
|18%
|-
|320kcal
|360kcal
|Fat
|3g
|5g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1g
|1g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|5g
|2%
|of which sugars
|38g
|3g
|3%
|Fibre
|5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10g
|72g
|144%
|Salt
|11g
|1.4g
|23%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 Portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies and children.
