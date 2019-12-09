By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Cucumber Each

Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
1/4 of a cucumber
  Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  Fat0.5g
    1%
  Saturates0g
    0%
  Sugars1.1g
    1%
  Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Cucumber.
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Cucumber

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy65kJ / 16kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.1g
Sugars1.2g1.1g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cucumber

4 stars

I would love 1/2 organic cucumber ...never get to eat a whole one as I am the only one that eats cucumber in our house!

shrivelled up cucumber

1 stars

ordered two cucumbers - one was beginning to go off at one end and I returned it - another one also looks shrivelled and not fresh. Please please ask staff to check quality of things they put in crates. many thanks

Wouldn't be without it.

5 stars

Excellent quality , delicious , full flavour and firm texture . Salads , sandwiches , crudite, wouldn't be without it , buy whenever available , we all love it . Not new though , been buying for years .

Healthy product

4 stars

I do like to buy organic products sometimes, better for you

