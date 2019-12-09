Tesco Organic Cucumber Each

Cucumber
I would love 1/2 organic cucumber ...never get to eat a whole one as I am the only one that eats cucumber in our house!
shrivelled up cucumber
ordered two cucumbers - one was beginning to go off at one end and I returned it - another one also looks shrivelled and not fresh. Please please ask staff to check quality of things they put in crates. many thanks
Wouldn't be without it.
Excellent quality , delicious , full flavour and firm texture . Salads , sandwiches , crudite, wouldn't be without it , buy whenever available , we all love it . Not new though , been buying for years .
Healthy product
I do like to buy organic products sometimes, better for you