Tesco Freeze Dried Tarragon 6G

£ 0.70
£1.17/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy3kJ <1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1441kJ / 342kcal

Product Description

  • Freeze dried tarragon.
  • BITTERSWEET
  • Pack size: 6G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 24 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1441kJ / 342kcal3kJ / <1kcal
Fat7.2g0.0g
Saturates1.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate42.8g0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre7.4g0.0g
Protein22.8g0.0g
Salt0.2g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good quality great in casseroles etc

5 stars

Good quality great in casseroles etc

Just as good as the branded stuff and the packaging is more user friendly!

5 stars

Salmon in Tarragon and butter is a favourite of ours, and although I generally order the brand name stuff, this was a dotcom substitution. I can honestly say that this is just as good as the branded stuff, great flavour, large light flakes, and better still, the packaging lid is so much better than the brand name version, meaning it never gets clogged. I also like the square jar, so much easier to grip when cooking. All in all, highly reccomended.

