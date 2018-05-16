Schwartz Grinder Black Pepper Grinder 35G

Product Description
- Medium Black Peppercorns
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
- Ripened for 6 months for a fragrant, warm and aromatic flavour
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to use your grinder:
- 1 Remove the lid.
- 2 Slide red tab to adjust the grinder setting.
- With the adjustable grinder you can adjust the texture to taste!
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
35g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019