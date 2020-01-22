Schwartz Paprika Smoked 40G

Love this product
This seasoning is amazing - a welcome addition to my collection of spices!
Well worth the Taste
The flavour is very smokey and yummy! I used it to cook a lovely paprika chicken noodles and would highly recommend.
Quality product, packed full of flavour
I always make sure I have smoked paprika in my store cupboard as it's so handy to use in so many recipes for flavour and colour and this Schwartz one is the best I've found. The depth of flavour and smokiness is lovely, it really helps lift a dish to another level. Delicious!
Perfect addition
As someone who is not a fan of hot spice, I find this smoked paprika a perfect alternative. It creates an extremely enjoyable taste in every dish I've tried so far!
Cupboard stable
Able to create lovely authentic Spanish dishes with this. Great addition to my spice rack.
Fantastic smokey flavour
I really enjoy the flavour of this smoked paprika. A great alternative for a smokier flavour. I'd happily recommend!
Good quality product which has aided me in creating some really lovely authentic Spanish dishes!
Reliable, sweet and smoky
This is a sweeter Smoked Paprika that I've never found to taste bitter, so I'd call it reliable. I had a different brand recently and it wasn't pleasant, it tasted burnt. You need reliability if you are going to spend ages preparing a meal and not waste the cost of the other ingredients. I've never been let down by Schwartz.
Great addition to the spice rack
We really enjoyed cooking with this smoked paprika. It was full of flavour and good value.