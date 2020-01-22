By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Paprika Smoked 40G

Schwartz Paprika Smoked 40G
£ 1.60
£0.40/10g

Product Description

  • Smoked Paprika
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Smoked in Spain over an oak wood fire to develop a rich & smoky flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Smoked in Spain
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Add to slow cooked stews or sprinkle over chicken breasts with a drizzle of oil and lemon.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Love this product

4 stars

This seasoning is amazing - a welcome addition to my collection of spices!

Well worth the Taste

5 stars

The flavour is very smokey and yummy! I used it to cook a lovely paprika chicken noodles and would highly recommend.

Quality product, packed full of flavour

5 stars

I always make sure I have smoked paprika in my store cupboard as it's so handy to use in so many recipes for flavour and colour and this Schwartz one is the best I've found. The depth of flavour and smokiness is lovely, it really helps lift a dish to another level. Delicious!

Perfect addition

5 stars

As someone who is not a fan of hot spice, I find this smoked paprika a perfect alternative. It creates an extremely enjoyable taste in every dish I've tried so far!

Cupboard stable

5 stars

Able to create lovely authentic Spanish dishes with this. Great addition to my spice rack.

Fantastic smokey flavour

5 stars

I really enjoy the flavour of this smoked paprika. A great alternative for a smokier flavour. I'd happily recommend!

Good quality product which has aided me in creatin

5 stars

Good quality product which has aided me in creating some really lovely authentic Spanish dishes!

Reliable, sweet and smoky

5 stars

This is a sweeter Smoked Paprika that I've never found to taste bitter, so I'd call it reliable. I had a different brand recently and it wasn't pleasant, it tasted burnt. You need reliability if you are going to spend ages preparing a meal and not waste the cost of the other ingredients. I've never been let down by Schwartz.

Great addition to the spice rack

5 stars

We really enjoyed cooking with this smoked paprika. It was full of flavour and good value.

