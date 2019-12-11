Schwartz Perfect Shake Moroccan Seasoning 40G

great with vegetables, meat, fish
Excellent to put in any stir fry, vegetable, meat or fish. Use it all the time so please please Tesco bring it back to my supermarket.
Roasted Cumin (20%), Paprika (16%), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Roasted Ground Coriander Seed, Salt, Black Pepper, Mint (4%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia) (3%), Coriander Leaves, Yellow Mustard Seed, Ground Coriander Seed, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Turmeric, Cloves, Fenugreek, Allspice, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Rosemary, Savory, Basil, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1406kJ/337kcal
|Fat - Total
|12.1g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|- Sugars
|9.9g
|Fibre
|23.3g
|Protein
|15.5g
|Salt
|6.00g
