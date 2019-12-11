By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Perfect Shake Moroccan Seasoning 40G

Schwartz Perfect Shake Moroccan Seasoning 40G
Product Description

  • Moroccan Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Moroccan Seasoning is expertly blended with roasted cumin, cinnamon and mint to give you a taste of Morocco. Mix with a little oil and use to marinate chicken or lamb before cooking. Also delicious in tagines, stews, or couscous.
  • Taste of Morocco
  • Chilli heat level - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Cumin (20%), Paprika (16%), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Roasted Ground Coriander Seed, Salt, Black Pepper, Mint (4%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia) (3%), Coriander Leaves, Yellow Mustard Seed, Ground Coriander Seed, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Turmeric, Cloves, Fenugreek, Allspice, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Rosemary, Savory, Basil, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1406kJ/337kcal
Fat - Total12.1g
Fat - Saturated1.2g
Carbohydrate29.9g
- Sugars9.9g
Fibre23.3g
Protein15.5g
Salt6.00g

great with vegetables, meat, fish

5 stars

Excellent to put in any stir fry, vegetable, meat or fish. Use it all the time so please please Tesco bring it back to my supermarket.

