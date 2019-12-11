By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quaker Jumbo Rolled Porridge Oats 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Quaker Jumbo Rolled Porridge Oats 1Kg
£ 2.20
£0.22/100g

Offer

Each 40g serving with 195ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy994kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.7g
    13%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1565 kJ

Product Description

  • Jumbo Rolled Oats
  • Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness?
  • This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning
  • We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast***
  • You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
  • Magic breakfast, fuel for learning
  • ***Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
  • For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook
  • For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • - 100% wholegrain jumbo rolled oats
  • - Come rain or shine, kick-start your morning with a warming bowl of traditional Quaker porridge prepared with your choice of sweet or savoury toppings
  • - Enjoy making your own Overnight Oats or try blended with your favourite smoothie
  • - A natural source of fibre with no added sugar
  • - Helps lower cholesterol* †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
  • In each Quaker porridge bowl you will find oats bursting with goodness
  • Quaker traditional wholegrain oats are our oats in their purest form added sugar, no artificials, only Quaker oats
  • Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g.
  • Each serving (40g) contains 47% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • 100% wholegrain
  • Helps lower cholesterol
  • Natural source of fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Natural source of fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Quaker Rolled Oats

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
Mix 40g of Jumbo Quaker Oats with 195ml of milk (or cold water) in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack contains 25 servings

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40gPer 40g1 (%*)
Energy 1565 kJ626 kJ994 kJ
-374 kcal150 kcal237 kcal (12%*)
Fat 8.0 g3.2 g6.4 g (9%*)
of which Saturates 1.5 g0.6 g2.7 g (13%*)
Carbohydrate 60 g24 g33 g
of which Sugars**1.1 g0.4 g9.3 g (10%*)
Fibre 9.0 g3.6 g3.6 g
Protein 11 g4.4 g11 g
Salt 0 g0 g0.20 g (3%*)
This pack contains 25 servings---
1With 195ml of semi skimmed milk---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**Contains naturally occurring sugars---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ab Fab

5 stars

Once you try these you will never go back to the sachet version.

Usually bought next

Quaker Traditional Rolled Oats Porridge 1Kg

£ 2.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here