Quaker Jumbo Rolled Porridge Oats 1Kg

Ab Fab
Once you try these you will never go back to the sachet version.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1565 kJ
100% Quaker Rolled Oats
Store in a cool dry place
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
Mix 40g of Jumbo Quaker Oats with 195ml of milk (or cold water) in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.
This pack contains 25 servings
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Per 40g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1565 kJ
|626 kJ
|994 kJ
|-
|374 kcal
|150 kcal
|237 kcal (12%*)
|Fat
|8.0 g
|3.2 g
|6.4 g (9%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.5 g
|0.6 g
|2.7 g (13%*)
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|24 g
|33 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.1 g
|0.4 g
|9.3 g (10%*)
|Fibre
|9.0 g
|3.6 g
|3.6 g
|Protein
|11 g
|4.4 g
|11 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.20 g (3%*)
|This pack contains 25 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1With 195ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019