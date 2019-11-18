By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(402)Write a review
Curiously Cinnamon Cereal 565G
£ 3.55
£0.63/100g
Per portion 30g
  • Energy531kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat3g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8g
    8%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1770kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Toasted Squares of Whole Wheat and Rice with Sugar and Cinnamon
  • There's only one word for NESTLE CURIOUSLY CINNAMON breakfast cereal - scrumptious! Crunchy toasted wholegrain squares with a delicious cinnamon flavour swirl. Fortified with 9 vitamins and minerals including calcium and iron. Containing 33% whole grain and a source of fibre, they offer an irresistible treat at breakfast times. A tongue tinglingly different way to start your day!
  • Enjoy a cinnamon taste sensation for breakfast. Serve with cold milk or, for a greater cinnamon experience, also delicious with hot milk.
  • NESTLE CURIOUSLY CINNAMON is a scrumptious breakfast cereal
  • Crunchy wholegrain squares with cinnamon flavour swirls
  • Contains 9 vitamins and minerals
  • Source of calcium, iron and fibre
  • Contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Made with 33% whole grain
  • Pack size: 565g
  • Source of calcium, iron and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat Flour (32.5%), Rice Flour (26.9%)), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Iron, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Cinnamon, Trisodium Phosphate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Annatto

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of water
  • 1 fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

18 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

565g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy 1770kJ785kJ8400kJ531kJ
-420kcal186kcal2000kcal126kcal
Fat 10g5g70g3g
of which saturates1.1g1.5g20g0.3g
Carbohydrate75g29g
of which sugars25g13g90g8g
Fibre4.4g1.3g
Protein5.4g5.9g
Salt0.97g0.44g6g0.29g
Vitamins and Minerals %RI* %RI*
Vitamin D3.0µg 60%0.93µg 19%
Thiamin0.97mg 88%0.34mg 31%
Riboflavin1.3mg 91%0.62mg 44%
Niacin14mg 89%4.4mg 27%
Vitamin B61.3mg 91%0.44mg 32%
Folic Acid172µg 86%56.2µg 28%
Pantothenic Acid5.1mg 86%2.0mg 33%
Calcium564mg 71%321mg 40%
Iron7.4mg 53%2.3mg 16%
*Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Curiously Cinnamon provides at least 16% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

402 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Scrumptious

5 stars

Ok I'm a cinnamon addict. This is good, but still a bit subtle for me, I add more cinnamon when serving.difficult to NOT eat whole box in one sitting.

Breakfast cereal or snack

5 stars

This is my best Nestle cereal because I do not only have it with milk at breakfast time but I have it during the day as a snack. Try it you will love it.

Overwhelmed with joy and love

5 stars

I was overwhelmed with joy when I first spotted "curiously cinnamons" in my nearby shop. I love cinnamon to the point its crazy and my mother's still mad and tells me to cope with my life as she think diet that consist only one product is not great and it's unhealthy to eat curiously cinnamons for breakfast.. Lunch.. Dinner.. Midnight snack... And again.. Breakfast.. Lunch.. Dinner.. Midnight snack. My life became so much better and brighter when I started consuming curiously cinnamons (my girlfriend is feeding me the cereals as I'm writing this deep and emotional review), it got so much better that I started not to bother anymore that my mother is thinking of disowning me because of the APPARENTLY "horrible diet". I loved and always will love Curiously Cinnamons, they're part of me forever. Thank you for making the world a better place and me a better person. Best regards and 10/10 would consume again and again.

my all day favourite

5 stars

so nice. i could eat them all day.. the one problem is the packs are too small need an option for bigger boxes. i would run up quite a bill to support my addiction

Wonderful cereal

5 stars

Have been having this cereal since my teen years, now married with 2 children and its still my favourite got whole family into it!!!

Unnecessary changes

2 stars

This has been my favourite cereal for several years now and would have previously had a five star review; however, the packet I bought in the UK yesterday has changed that. The size of the squares has been reduced for no apparent reason and this has, in my opinion, adversely affected the texture and made it unpleasant. What was the rationale behind changing the size of a perfectly good product? "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" would be my advice.

Deliciously addictive Yum! Yum!

5 stars

I don't even eat these as a cereal i just fill a bowl and graze on them throughout the day LOL and now my son's got hold of them and that's all he wants now as ways of cereal, the only problem with that is they are a little bit expensive but I would rather my kid eat this as a snack instead of sweets and chocolates and crisps and yes I know they have sugar on them but they also have full grains and fibre plus the vitamins a growing lad needs, and trust me, he's growing so Jacamo better look up LoL

Great taste

5 stars

I have been buying this for my kids for a year and they have loved it

Nice

4 stars

Delicious but can become very boring to eat a lot . Buy them every few cereals .

Found dried dead insects inside the package

1 stars

Was liking how strong that cinnamon tastes until I found this in my cereal bowl this morning. I guess the cinnamon is just irresistible...

