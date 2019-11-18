Curiously Cinnamon Cereal 565G

Scrumptious
Ok I'm a cinnamon addict. This is good, but still a bit subtle for me, I add more cinnamon when serving.difficult to NOT eat whole box in one sitting.
Breakfast cereal or snack
This is my best Nestle cereal because I do not only have it with milk at breakfast time but I have it during the day as a snack. Try it you will love it.
Overwhelmed with joy and love
I was overwhelmed with joy when I first spotted "curiously cinnamons" in my nearby shop. I love cinnamon to the point its crazy and my mother's still mad and tells me to cope with my life as she think diet that consist only one product is not great and it's unhealthy to eat curiously cinnamons for breakfast.. Lunch.. Dinner.. Midnight snack... And again.. Breakfast.. Lunch.. Dinner.. Midnight snack. My life became so much better and brighter when I started consuming curiously cinnamons (my girlfriend is feeding me the cereals as I'm writing this deep and emotional review), it got so much better that I started not to bother anymore that my mother is thinking of disowning me because of the APPARENTLY "horrible diet". I loved and always will love Curiously Cinnamons, they're part of me forever. Thank you for making the world a better place and me a better person. Best regards and 10/10 would consume again and again.
my all day favourite
so nice. i could eat them all day.. the one problem is the packs are too small need an option for bigger boxes. i would run up quite a bill to support my addiction
Wonderful cereal
Have been having this cereal since my teen years, now married with 2 children and its still my favourite got whole family into it!!!
Unnecessary changes
This has been my favourite cereal for several years now and would have previously had a five star review; however, the packet I bought in the UK yesterday has changed that. The size of the squares has been reduced for no apparent reason and this has, in my opinion, adversely affected the texture and made it unpleasant. What was the rationale behind changing the size of a perfectly good product? "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" would be my advice.
Deliciously addictive Yum! Yum!
I don't even eat these as a cereal i just fill a bowl and graze on them throughout the day LOL and now my son's got hold of them and that's all he wants now as ways of cereal, the only problem with that is they are a little bit expensive but I would rather my kid eat this as a snack instead of sweets and chocolates and crisps and yes I know they have sugar on them but they also have full grains and fibre plus the vitamins a growing lad needs, and trust me, he's growing so Jacamo better look up LoL
Great taste
I have been buying this for my kids for a year and they have loved it
Nice
Delicious but can become very boring to eat a lot . Buy them every few cereals .
Found dried dead insects inside the package
Was liking how strong that cinnamon tastes until I found this in my cereal bowl this morning. I guess the cinnamon is just irresistible...