Nestle Coco Shreddies Cereal 750G

Best cereal!
I eat this cereal every day with a banana added and it is gorgeous! The chocolate with the banana mixed in tastes really lovely together and then the chocolate flavoured milk is perfect to drink afterwards!
Recipe change - 2019?
The occasional bowl of Coco Shreddies is one of my only sugary treats. I am very disappointed to have just bought a packet and had a bowlful, to notice that Nestle appear to have made them less chocolately and sweet. Have they recently changed the recipe? (since I last ate them?). I will buying supermarket own brand chocolate shreddies from now on, as these are cheaper and substantially more chocolately. This fetish about sugar in recent years has taken the joy out of life for everyone. It's patronising to suggest that adults can't monitor and limit their own sugar intake. I can judge very well how much sugar I need, thank you!
Very tasty and filling
I am very happy with this product, I always buy these! They are vegan which is good for me as I am trying to avoid buying products made with animal byproducts. They are very filling and taste good, and I think relatively healthy as they are made with whole grain :-)
Shreddies works but not chocolate no need
Cereal should be a healthy product and should not have sugars in we already eat many bad foods and it would be better if cereal could be made more healthy. Sherries taste fine on their own but with chocolate just ruins them
Delicious
This cereal is lovely tasting. The coco flavour lasted till the last spoonful and I even drank the milk!
Un-satisfied
I am a regular buyer of this cereal as it is one of my favourites, however this particular batch doesnt seem as chocolatey as normal, therefore they do not taste as good! I dont want to have to change the brand of cereal as i am usually a very happy customer with this particular product. Is there an explanation as to why they are like this? (See pictures)
Mrs
Yes thank you for that it eat them some day not even day
Don't lose the coco
Buy these all the time because they keep there taste rite till you finished where as other brand don't
Excellent chocolatey goodness
The chocolatey goodness of this cereal can be enjoyed by the whole family. The high fibre also does wonders for my constipation!
Ready Shreddie coco gogo
Have bought Shreddies for years and years just as my mum did. I like them hot in the winter mixed with plain malted and ice cold milk poured over in the summer. I know I shouldn't but i take a bag on holiday too.... so Shreddie or not Seychelles here we come.