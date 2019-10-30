By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Coco Shreddies Cereal 750G

5(166)Write a review
Nestle Coco Shreddies Cereal 750G
£ 3.50
£0.47/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy628kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa Flavoured Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Rated by You*
  • *Rated on average 4.8 by 164 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of March 2019.
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Unlocking morning energy†
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • This green banner tells you we've used..
  • Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 77.3g of Whole Grain.
  • Shreddie or not here I come
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Whole grain
  • No. 1 ingredient
  • High in fibre
  • 5 vits & iron
  • Loads of fibre
  • With vitamins & minerals
  • 4 layers of awesomeness packed into every square
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750g
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (77%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • A source of protein

Number of uses

18 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell us what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake%RI*
Energy1569kJ628kJ8400kJ(7%)
-371kcal148kcal2000kcal
Fat1.9g0.8g70g(1%)
of which saturates0.6g0.2g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate75g30g
of which sugars27g11g90g(12%)
Fibre9.3g3.7g
Protein9.2g3.7g
Salt0.58g0.23g6g(4%)
Vitamins & Minerals: %RI* %RI*
Riboflavin0.73mg (52%)0.29mg (21%)
Niacin9.0mg (56%)3.6mg (23%)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%)0.32mg (23%)
Folic Acid88.4µg (44%)35.4µg (18%)
Pantothenic Acid3.1mg (52%)1.2mg (21%)
Iron7.0mg (50%)2.8mg (20%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

166 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best cereal!

5 stars

I eat this cereal every day with a banana added and it is gorgeous! The chocolate with the banana mixed in tastes really lovely together and then the chocolate flavoured milk is perfect to drink afterwards!

Recipe change - 2019?

2 stars

The occasional bowl of Coco Shreddies is one of my only sugary treats. I am very disappointed to have just bought a packet and had a bowlful, to notice that Nestle appear to have made them less chocolately and sweet. Have they recently changed the recipe? (since I last ate them?). I will buying supermarket own brand chocolate shreddies from now on, as these are cheaper and substantially more chocolately. This fetish about sugar in recent years has taken the joy out of life for everyone. It's patronising to suggest that adults can't monitor and limit their own sugar intake. I can judge very well how much sugar I need, thank you!

Very tasty and filling

5 stars

I am very happy with this product, I always buy these! They are vegan which is good for me as I am trying to avoid buying products made with animal byproducts. They are very filling and taste good, and I think relatively healthy as they are made with whole grain :-)

Shreddies works but not chocolate no need

5 stars

Cereal should be a healthy product and should not have sugars in we already eat many bad foods and it would be better if cereal could be made more healthy. Sherries taste fine on their own but with chocolate just ruins them

Delicious

5 stars

This cereal is lovely tasting. The coco flavour lasted till the last spoonful and I even drank the milk!

Un-satisfied

3 stars

I am a regular buyer of this cereal as it is one of my favourites, however this particular batch doesnt seem as chocolatey as normal, therefore they do not taste as good! I dont want to have to change the brand of cereal as i am usually a very happy customer with this particular product. Is there an explanation as to why they are like this? (See pictures)

Mrs

4 stars

Yes thank you for that it eat them some day not even day

Don't lose the coco

5 stars

Buy these all the time because they keep there taste rite till you finished where as other brand don't

Excellent chocolatey goodness

5 stars

The chocolatey goodness of this cereal can be enjoyed by the whole family. The high fibre also does wonders for my constipation!

Ready Shreddie coco gogo

5 stars

Have bought Shreddies for years and years just as my mum did. I like them hot in the winter mixed with plain malted and ice cold milk poured over in the summer. I know I shouldn't but i take a bag on holiday too.... so Shreddie or not Seychelles here we come.

1-10 of 166 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 600G

£ 3.00
£0.50/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Cadbury Brunch Chocolate Chip 6 X 32G

£ 1.99
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here