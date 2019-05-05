Tesco Sushi Rice 500G

Hob
Instructions: Place 250 g of sushi rice in a bowl and wash with cold water. Repeat 3 or 4 times and drain in a sieve.
Add 330 ml of water and the washed rice into a heavy pan, bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes with lid on. Turn off the heat and leave to stand for 15-20 minutes with the lid on.
In a bowl make sushi rice seasoning by mixing two tablespoon of Tesco ingredients Japanise Rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of Tesco Ingredients Mirin, 2 tablespoons of Caster sugar and 1 tablespoon of salt. Transfer the rice into a bowl and gradually fold in the sushi rice seasoning. Once mixed leave it to coll and then use Nori Sheets to roll into sushi
Time:25-30 minutes