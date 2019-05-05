By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sushi Rice 500G

Tesco Sushi Rice 500G
£ 1.70
£3.40/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy367kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1470kJ / 346kcal

Product Description

  • Round grain rice.
  • STICKY & TENDER Selected for its short round grains, easy to roll when cooked
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 250 g of sushi rice in a bowl and wash with cold water. Repeat 3 or 4 times and drain in a sieve.
Add 330 ml of water and the washed rice into a heavy pan, bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes with lid on. Turn off the heat and leave to stand for 15-20 minutes with the lid on.
In a bowl make sushi rice seasoning by mixing two tablespoon of Tesco ingredients Japanise Rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of Tesco Ingredients Mirin, 2 tablespoons of Caster sugar and 1 tablespoon of salt. Transfer the rice into a bowl and gradually fold in the sushi rice seasoning. Once mixed leave it to coll and then use Nori Sheets to roll into sushi
Time:25-30 minutes

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1470kJ / 346kcal367kJ / 87kcal
Fat0.8g0.2g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate78.2g19.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

BEWARE

3 stars

The rice itself is good but beware of the sushi recipe. It states up should add 1 tablespoon of salt to the dressing when in fact it should be 1 teaspoon of salt. Hope this helps avoid disappointment. I have sent details to Tesco customer service.

