Tesco Free From Cornflakes Cereal 300G

Tesco Free From Cornflakes Cereal 300G
£ 1.45
£0.48/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy471kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free corn flakes fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Whole flakes of maize toasted for a light, golden crunch.
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Whole flakes of maize toasted for a light, golden crunch.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Iron, Salt, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1570kJ / 370kcal471kJ / 111kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g24.3g
Sugars6.5g2.0g
Fibre4.0g1.2g
Protein7.3g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

I bought these instead of Kelloggs cornflakes as I

4 stars

I bought these instead of Kelloggs cornflakes as I wanted a 300 g pack. Couldn't tell the difference !

Wheat Free breakfast

3 stars

There aren't many cereals you can eat if you are wheat intolerant, but the Free From Range has some and the cornflakes are ok but the branflakes are better!

Perfect Size

4 stars

I bought it more for the size to fit in our cupboard but the cornflakes are excellent

Not as good as Tesco Free From Special Flakes

1 stars

These free from Cornflakes don't taste very nice and go very soggy. Tesco Free From Special Flakes are far nicer yet Tesco don't make them anymore. Less good choice for people with allergies isn't very fair. Bring back Free From Special Flakes!

