Tesco Free From Cornflakes Cereal 300G

I bought these instead of Kelloggs cornflakes as I wanted a 300 g pack. Couldn't tell the difference !
Wheat Free breakfast
There aren't many cereals you can eat if you are wheat intolerant, but the Free From Range has some and the cornflakes are ok but the branflakes are better!
Perfect Size
I bought it more for the size to fit in our cupboard but the cornflakes are excellent
Not as good as Tesco Free From Special Flakes
These free from Cornflakes don't taste very nice and go very soggy. Tesco Free From Special Flakes are far nicer yet Tesco don't make them anymore. Less good choice for people with allergies isn't very fair. Bring back Free From Special Flakes!